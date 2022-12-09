Tragic end to storybook romance

HIGH school sweethearts Stephanie Anita Jagdeo and Randy Ramdass were just weeks away from their wedding day in February—the most romantic month on the calendar.
Their house was already built, and at the last “Black Friday” sale, Stephanie Anita had planned to purchase their furniture to add comfort and personal style to the new life that they were building together.
Their storybook romance ended last weekend with confusion and heartbreak over the murder of the couple, who fell victim to gun-toting killers.
The bodies of Stephanie Anita and Randy were found in a vehicle on Sunday morning with bullet wounds to the head and chest.
Their double homicide happened in the record-breaking year for murders in the country, where the plague of gun violence has accounted for the majority of the killings, principally as a result of gang and narcotics warfare.
The motive for the slayings of Stephanie Anita and Randy remains unknown at this time as homicide investigators and forensic experts continue to sift through the crime scene, investigate their last whereabouts, and who carried out the heinous crime. The families of the loving couple who met at the Waterloo Secondary School are left grieving and confused.
At 27, Stephanie Anita and Randy had secure individual “day” jobs and additionally operated a part-time joint real estate business, The Properties Factory Limited in Chase Village, Chaguanas.
Last Saturday afternoon, they went to check on a parcel of land for their business interest.
Stephanie Anita, driving a white AD wagon, picked up Randy at his home around 4 p.m.
That would be the last time their families saw them alive.
The next morning around eight o’clock, a man who was headed to his agricultural plot, driving through Factory Road, Chaguanas, saw the vehicle running idle with bullet holes in the window of the left front door.
Stephanie Anita’s body was in the front passenger seat, slumped across the driver’s seat.
Randy’s body was found in the trunk.
Ambitious Stephanie Anita
Crime scene investigators retrieved six rounds of nine-millimetre live ammunition, five rounds of nine-millimetre spent shell casings, and three wrapped plastic packets of marijuana.
Also in the car were a brown wallet with a T&T driving permit and a T&T identification card in Randy’s name, and a cellphone.
The small crowd of relatives and friends held each other in stunned silence as they looked on as the undertakers removed the bodies and the automobile wrecking service towed the car away.
The vehicle was conveyed to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit in Cumuto for forensic processing.
The finding of the narcotics in the vehicle has raised even more questions about the circumstances surrounding the killings, and why the couple was targeted.
The families of the couple have repeatedly denied that they were involved in illegal activities, and firmly believe that the marijuana was planted in the vehicle by the killers.
Anita’s father, Indar Jagdeo, told the Express on Thursday that his daughter was hard-working and ambitious, and showed it throughout her life.
He said after Anita graduated from The University of the West Indies, she almost immediately put her Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture to work.
“She did not sit down inside and wait to get a job, she got into gardening. She got an irrigation hose, and water pump and planted hot red peppers to earn money,” said the father with admiration.
Later, she took up employment with Alescon Readymix Limited.
After a month on the job, her mother, Dhanmatie Jagdeo, fell ill and was hospitalised.
Her mother lost the battle with her ailment in March 2019, and a deya lit next to her framed picture in their family home is in remembrance of the matriarch.
“My daughter worked hard every day. Monday to Friday she was at Alescon. Saturday and Sunday she and Randy were going on site visits to buy and sell land. She wanted to get married and go into their house. She was preparing everything for them to start their life. For the Black Friday sale, she wanted to buy a couch set and washing machine and just put everything in there until next year when they were ready to move in,” Jagdeo said.
The father denied that his daughter and her betrothed were involved in narcotics dealing, and believed it was part of a set-up at the crime scene.
“My daughter was a well-organised, ambitious woman. That Saturday morning, she filled the gas in the car. Then she came home and washed her clothes until the afternoon when she left to see the land. Randy was proud of her. Randy was a perfect son-in-law, a perfect match,” he said.
Asked how he was coping with the killings, Jagdeo said, “Unless this feeling comes into your house, you will not understand it. In this country, nobody gets justice.”
Business acumen
Randy started his business under the name Randy’s Electrical Installations, which evolved into a registered business, AR’s Electrical Solutions.
He carried the tagline on social media, #thecurrentspecialist, and marketed his skill and workmanship online.
When the Express contacted his father, Amar Ramdass, on Thursday, he was in the midst of organising funeral arrangements and was not able to talk at the time.
However, in previous media interviews, the Ramdass family spoke of their longing for justice for the couple.
Randy’s mother, Sherry Ann, died when he was a child, and he was raised by his father and grandmother, Carmelita Ramdass.
In a media interview, the grandmother said her grandson was a good and decent person, who did not deserve such an untimely end.
There is even more grief for the Ramdass family as an uncle of Randy, Alvin Ramlogan, was killed in a hit-and-run collision on the Uriah Butler Highway the night after Randy’s body was found.
Ramlogan was the brother of Randy’s mother, and he was killed shortly after he attended the first night of the wake for Randy.
Side by side
The funerals of the couple are to be held in their separate family residences tomorrow morning.
Jagdeo said a pundit advised the families to have separate funeral services for their final farewell.
At the cremation site, however, the fires will be lit simultaneously on their pyres, which will be placed side by side.
It will be a farewell forever to a couple who were partners in life, in business and in a shocking and baffling twist of fate, in death.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477, Homicide Region III at 652-0495, or police emergency numbers 555, 999, 911.