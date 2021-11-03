A BLOODY purse.
This was the only trace of missing woman Jeneka Guerra yesterday.
Her handbag, containing her money and personal items, was found at what appeared to be an abandoned house at Acono Road in Maracas Valley.
It has led police to widen their search of the area for the 26-year-old Port of Spain casino worker who disappeared on Saturday morning.
Up to last night, Guerra had not been found.
Her boyfriend and family are fearing the worst now, as they believe she may have met a man with whom she’d previously had a relationship.
They said the man, who lived in Curepe, died by suicide last weekend.
Police also identified this man as the main suspect in Guerra’s disappearance.
Guerra, who lived at Hololo Road in Santa Cruz, was reported missing to police late on Sunday night, after calls to her phone had gone unanswered since Saturday.
She left her home wearing a black top, khaki pants and slippers, a relative told the Express yesterday.
She was also wearing L-shaped and hoop earrings, and had tattoos on her hand and arm.
Police said around 10.30 a.m. yesterday, they received information and went to the Acono Road house, where Guerra’s handbag containing her driver’s permit, identification card, credit card and iPhone 8 charger was found.
‘I am praying’
The Express spoke with Guerra’s boyfriend in Santa Cruz, who did not want to be identified, but confirmed that he and Guerra had been in a relationship for about six months.
He said she would often stay at his home at Moraldo Trace, Sam Boucaud.
“I don’t believe that she is alive, but I am praying for the unexpected,” he said.
He said shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, he visited the Santa Cruz Police Station to report her disappearance.
He said on Saturday morning around 10.30 a.m., she told him she was meeting the 15-year-old daughter of a man she knew to go shopping in Trincity Mall.
He said he wanted to warn her about meeting with the daughter of the man, but decided not to.
Instead, the boyfriend said he went to Rincon on the North Coast to fish and hunt on Saturday afternoon.
He said when he returned home around 7 p.m. on Sunday he tried calling and messaging Guerra, but got no response, following which he made the report.
The boyfriend and a relative believe a man from Guerra’s past was stalking her.
He also said social media comments about her “death” were hurting him and her relatives deeply.
“Social media lies badly,” he said. “When people said they found her in Maracas, we were devastated.”
He added: “Both me and her family are not sleeping and I am not eating properly because she would never sleep out.
“I don’t want to say it, so I am hoping for the best and keeping my hopes high that she is living (so). I would only say yes she’s gone when they have located a body.”
He remembered Guerra as a “very loving person. She loved kids and will go out of her way for children. She is not a person to fuss and fight and make bacchanal”.
Santa Cruz and St Joseph Police are continuing investigations.