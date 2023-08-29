Trailblazer Denyse

TRINIDAD and Tobago has been united in grief with the passing last Sunday night of ten-time calypso queen and gospel singer, Denyse Plummer-Boocock.
The “Nah Leaving” bard lost a lengthy fight with cancer at age 69, her family as well as the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) confirmed on Sunday.
Plummer fought gender and racial prejudice at the start of her career to become one of T&T’s most beloved calypso icons and a mentor to women, with her music amassing a global following as well.
The late artiste’s family confirmed her death in a post to her official Facebook page, stating:
“It is with a heavy heart we confirm the passing of our beloved queen, Denyse Plummer-Boocock. Denyse was a wonderful mother, grandmother, wife, friend and an exemplary example to the younger generations. She will be missed by many, especially her family. She will live on through her music, literature and the beautiful impressions she left on everyone she met.”
Plummer’s family also stated: “We love you, Denyse, thanks for the magic you brought to this world.”
In a statement on Sunday, TUCO president Ainsley King also announced Plummer’s passing, stating:
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of legendary calypso and gospel artiste, Denyse Plummer. On behalf of the executive and members of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO), and as its president we extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and all who were touched by her remarkable talent and spirit.”
King said: “Plummer’s legacy is etched in the annals of Trinidad and Tobago’s musical heritage,” adding: “Her journey from singing in the Holy Name Convent choirs to ascending to the pinnacle of the calypso world is an inspiring testament to her dedication and perseverance. She shattered barriers and paved the way for female calypsonians, demonstrating that the power of one’s voice transcends gender and background.”
TUCO further stated that Plummer’s “unique ability to infuse diverse musical genres into her performances, from calypso and soca to gospel and chutney, showcased her artistic versatility”.
“Her music resonated not only within our twin-island nation but also resonated globally, gracing stages across the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and beyond,” King said.
King said that Plummer’s female calypso crowns, her National Calypso Monarch and her Calypso Queen crowns, and her triumphant victory in the Apollo Theatre’s Amateur Night further solidified her reputation as a trailblazing performer.
“Beyond her artistic accomplishments, Denyse Plummer’s commitment to the welfare of special needs children and her contributions to our cultural landscape earned her admiration and accolades,” King said.
“As we reflect on Denyse Plummer’s life, let us remember her through the melodies that echoed the vibrancy of our culture, the verses that spoke of unity and pride, and the passion she instilled in every note she sang. Her impact on our society is immeasurable, and her memory will forever resonate in the hearts of those who had the privilege to witness her artistry,” he said.
King went to state “may her soul find eternal rest, as her melodies continue to inspire generations to come”.
“Denyse Plummer’s voice may have left this earthly stage, but her music and impact will forever remain a part of our nation’s symphony,” he said.
Plummer’s entry into the calypso arena was a memorable one, when in 1986 she met a hostile reception at Skinner Park, San Fernando and was pelted with toilet paper.
She went on to win the National Calypso Queen competition ten times, has been presented with over 30 trophies and 22 plaques, two lifetime achievement awards among more than a dozen awards and received the Hummingbird Medal Gold (for Culture). After 30 years in calypso, Plummer announced she was a born-again Christian and became a gospel singer.