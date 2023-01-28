Transport Commissioner blames procrastinators

TRANSPORT Commissioner Clive Clarke says snaking traffic around the San Fernando and Caroni Licensing Offices is a direct result of public procrastination to seek vehicular inspection prior to the expiration of a two-year moratorium in December 2022.
Over the past week, the Express was told that hundreds of motorists ventured to both these offices to await inspection, some arriving as early as 3 a.m. in an attempt to receive service.
“I reached here at 3 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday). I was by the bay, and they closed right before; there was no number system for the people inside here. It is bad. I had to come back today, and I have been here since 3 a.m.,” one driver said on Thursday.
In response to the article and questions by the Express yesterday, Clarke said a high number of motorists had intentionally waited out the moratorium’s extension before visiting the offices for inspection, despite the Ministry of Works and Transport’s frequent reminders.
“Reasons for the influx is a failure of persons to make use of the moratorium provided whereby the opportunity was provided for persons to inspect their vehicles throughout the year. However, a high number of persons intentionally waited for the lifting of the extension, then to visit the Licensing Office.”
“In spite of the ministry’s constant reminders via different media platforms, some members of the public chose not to inspect their vehicles...this is a direct result of the two-year extension of expired documents issued by the Licensing Authority and persons failing to take steps to have their vehicles inspected,” he said.
Clarke said the ministry expects a decrease in the volume of vehicles flocking to these locations in the upcoming weeks.
‘Staff overwhelmed’
He said staff at these facilities were “a bit overwhelmed” by the influx.
However, he said, the introduction of a new electronic system has done away with the “tedious” writing of certificates and filling of a manual register.
“As a result, staff are better able to respond to the challenges...in addition, staff remain committed to service and to ensuring all customers are served,” he said.
The San Fernando and Caroni offices, he confirmed, were the only two licensing offices offering inspections for taxis and goods vehicles over 3,200 MGW and trailers.
“Such are currently inspected at the Caroni and San Fernando sites. The Port of Spain Inspection Centre is currently being rebuilt,” he said.