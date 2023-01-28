Transport Commissioner blames procrastinators

Clive Clarke

 Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke

TRANSPORT Commissioner Clive Clarke says snaking traffic around the San Fernando and Caroni Licen­sing Offices is a direct result of public procrastination to seek vehicular inspection prior to the expiration of a two-year moratorium in December 2022.

Over the past week, the Express was told that hundreds of motorists ventured to both these offices to await inspection, some arriving as early as 3 a.m. in an attempt to receive service.

“I reached here at 3 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday). I was by the bay, and they closed right before; there was no number system for the people inside here. It is bad. I had to come back today, and I have been here since 3 a.m.,” one driver said on Thursday.

In response to the article and questions by the Express yesterday, Clarke said a high number of motorists had intentionally waited out the moratorium’s extension before visiting the offices for inspection, despite the Ministry of Works and Transport’s frequent reminders.

“Reasons for the influx is a failure of persons to make use of the moratorium provided whereby the opportunity was provided for persons to inspect their vehicles throughout the year. However, a high number of persons intentionally waited for the lifting of the extension, then to visit the Licensing Office.”

“In spite of the ministry’s constant reminders via different media platforms, some members of the public chose not to inspect their vehicles...this is a direct result of the two-year extension of expired docu­ments issued by the Licensing Authority and persons failing to take steps to have their vehicles inspected,” he said.

Clarke said the ministry expects a decrease in the volume of vehicles flocking to these locations in the upcoming weeks.

‘Staff overwhelmed’

He said staff at these facilities were “a bit overwhelmed” by the influx.

However, he said, the introduction of a new electronic system has done away with the “tedious” wri­ting of certificates and filling of a manual register.

“As a result, staff are better able to respond to the challenges...in addition, staff remain committed to service and to ensuring all customers are served,” he said.

The San Fernando and Caroni offices, he confirmed, were the only two licensing offices offering inspections for taxis and goods vehicles over 3,200 MGW and trailers.

“Such are currently inspected at the Caroni and San Fernando sites. The Port of Spain Inspection Centre is currently being rebuilt,” he said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DOUBLE MURDER OVER LAND

DOUBLE MURDER OVER LAND

A dispute over 16 acres of north coast land is believed to have led to yesterday morning’s double homicide in Blanchisseuse.

Nigel “Garbu” Dedier, 51, and Mitchell “Frist” Evangelist, 31, were ambushed and shot dead shortly after 10 a.m. as they worked on the construction site of a house off the Blanchisseuse Main Road.

The site is located opposite the Blanchisseuse recreation ground and community centre.

‘We lost everything, we’re on the streets’

‘We lost everything, we’re on the streets’

A FAMILY of nine, which includes four children, is seeking help after a fire destroyed their home.

A lit candle is believed to have been the cause of the blaze.

Mitchum Rawlins yesterday pleaded for assistance for materials to be able to rebuild the home in Harmony Hall, Gasparillo.

“I don’t want no money in my hand. If anybody willing to donate anything and they willing to go to the hardware and pay for it for themselves, I would be gladly appreciative,” Rawlins said while speaking to reporters at the site where there was burnt debris.

Driver, 32, dies in crash

Driver, 32, dies in crash

A CHAGUANAS man was killed on the highway in Charlieville early yesterday.

Jesse John, 32, of Bagna Trace, Chase Village, was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle.

Around 1.20 a.m. officers of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Unit in Freeport responded to a road traffic accident on the northbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway in the vicinity of Charlieville walkover.

Ameen comes to Kamla’s defence

Ameen comes to Kamla’s defence

MORE support has been thrown behind Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, for whom a petition was launched, this week, seeking signatures for her removal.

St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen, in a statement yesterday, said there were “a few persons out, fuelled by emotion, responsible for spreading propaganda on behalf of the PNM (People’s National Movement)”.

Transport Commissioner blames procrastinators

Transport Commissioner blames procrastinators

TRANSPORT Commissioner Clive Clarke says snaking traffic around the San Fernando and Caroni Licen­sing Offices is a direct result of public procrastination to seek vehicular inspection prior to the expiration of a two-year moratorium in December 2022.

Over the past week, the Express was told that hundreds of motorists ventured to both these offices to await inspection, some arriving as early as 3 a.m. in an attempt to receive service.

Recommended for you