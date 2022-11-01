TRAPPED AT HOME

Scores of citizens in various parts of Trinidad have been marooned in their homes and communities for four days as floodwaters several feet high in some instances remain stagnant.
Valsayn South, Caroni East and other areas in Central and South Trinidad were under water and even as the sun scorched there were no signs of the water receding.
In Valsayn South, some of the roads are impassable and poses great danger as a senior citizens home which houses some 16 elderly persons and three staff members are marooned with no way in or out.
Director of the Assarion Senior Citizens Home, Ann-Marie Phillip-Holder, told the Express by phone yesterday that during the month of October the roads were flooded for days on three separate occasions. She said the home, located on #9 Avenue and Springvale Avenue, was not flooded as it is on an incline but no vehicles can enter as the water is too high.
Phillip-Holder said her main concern is what happens in the event of an emergency and an ambulance or medical help is required.
“I don’t have any sick persons but with the elderly you don’t know when and how something might happen,” she said. She said two weeks ago she was able to utilise her Toyota Hilux to transport staff in and out of the home but this time around the flood water is higher and impassable.
Phillip-Holder said staff members who work 12-hour shifts have not been able to leave the home. She lamented that although the sun was shining, there is no sign that the water is receding and what is worrisome is that more rains are projected this week.
Real Spring Resident Association (RNA) President Dr Varma Deyalsingh told the Express that the flooding in Valsayn South occurs whenever there is heavy rainfall.
Deyalsingh, also an independent Senator, said engineer Ken Dalchand prepared a report with proposed solutions which need to be actioned.
He said the report indicated that the main rivers draining Bamboo#2, Bamboo #3 and Valsayn South are the Caroni, St Joseph and Guybal Rivers and there is an underlying problem of backflow from these rivers.
He said there is need to create ample storage capacity coupled with a lift pump to draw down and manage runoff within the catchment.
Deyalsingh noted that the back flow is not as a result of an act of God but as a result of outdated infrastructural works and it is a threat to scores of residents who cannot leave their homes in emergencies and it is also a health hazard.
MPs appeal for help
St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen said for four days and counting people have been trapped and distressed.
She said in Bamboo, the flood waters receded only on Sunday.
Ameen said the flooding problem with respect to Bamboo and Valsayn stems from the improper functioning of the flood gates in the Bamboo areas. She said there are two gates and both are leaking and the pump is not working efficiently enough to take out the water. She said they have been asking Works Minister Rohan Sinanan to repair the flood gates and install another pump.
Ameen said in Valsayn South there is a water course that is meant to take water out of the area through the NUGFW Real Spring development to a tributary at the Guybal river but when this river and the Caroni river overflow the waters back up and there are no mechanisms in place to address this problem. She said the Springland area is low lying and residents get up to six feet of water.
What is needed, she said, are flood gates or some mechanism to resolve the issue.
Ameen advised that motorists stay away from Trantrill Road, St Augustine which was impassable yesterday. She said other areas such as Deokiesingh street and Spring Village were also still flooded up to yesterday.
She called on Sinanan to create some retention ponds in the rice land areas to ease the flooding.
“It is really distressing to see what people are enduring. This is not the first time, this is the third time this month communities are under water,” she said.
Malfunctioning pump
Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally said up to 100 homes in Caroni village were affected by floodwaters.
He said the embankment on the old embankment on the old Caroni river was compromised yet again resulting in water flowing into the Caroni development at the top of Persad Street.
Rambally said the flooding started Friday, dissipated on Saturday and then rose again on Sunday and did not recede.
He said he immediately made contact with Sinanan and other authorities and a contractor brought a pump into the area. He said the pump started at 5.40 p.m, Sunday straight through the night into Monday and stopped around 9 a.m. He said they tried to re-start it at around 1.30 p.m. but it malfunctioned and despite the all-night pumping, the waters remained high and continued to rise with more rainfall.
Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecheran said in his constituency the roads are impassable and people are trapped in their homes.
He said Madras road near the mosque is impassable and a tow truck had to be called in to assist drivers whose vehicles stalled in the deep waters.
Seecheran said parts of Santa Monica trace, Petersville, Chin Chin, El Carmen and St Helena were under water.
“For four days people have been marooned and the waters are not receding,” he said.
He said this is the second time in four weeks this problem has occurred and there has been no intervention from the relevant Ministries.
Seecheran said about a dozen houses were flooded with water but the major problem are the roadways as this affects movement.
He said he was worried that more rainfall this week can lead to dire consequences if there is a breach of the Caroni river.
Seecheran said up to yesterday the Caroni river was at 100 per cent capacity and the floodwaters in affected areas remained stagnant with nowhere to flow.