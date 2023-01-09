Trapped in Corosal

THE road connecting Upper Corosal Road to Whiteland is falling apart, freckled with land slippages that threaten to cut off a community of approximately 300 and indefinitely close a main passage to hundreds of commuters.
Speaking with the Express in a telephone interview on Thursday, resident John Dee said villagers trapped between the two points have grown desperate as the crumbling passage has restricted garbage disposal, mail and water delivery services.
The slippages, which began in 2021, were made worse by the inclement weather last November, leaving behind a narrow track, passable only by small vehicles.
The result, he said, was a community forced to dispose of its garbage by burning the waste at different points within the area. In addition, the area suffered from a lack of pipe-borne water that is now worsened by the inability of water trucks to commute along the unstable track.
This, Dee added, was particularly concerning as the dry season approaches as residents had been relying on rainfall to collect and store water in tanks.
“Our villagers don’t have access to those services…we are scared now. It is not only the access, it is other things now especially the water because when water runs out what are we going to do? Our garbage is piling up and we have to carry it elsewhere to burn it. It is not our fault or the truck’s fault the road is impassable,” he said.
“Now we are going into the dry season and our area does not have pipe-borne water so we have to buy water from outside with trucks to bring water to us and we cannot get it because trucks can’t come in. We have water in our tanks from the rain but soon we will have no water either in our village.”
Lack of response
Dee said, last December, villagers frustrated by a lack of response took it upon themselves to clear debris deposited along the roadway to maintain passage through the route. In the interim, the land slippage continues to worsen.
“We cleared it again, but it is coming down again and it is like a trap now for us to drive through. Our road takes us from Whiteland to Gran Couva and it is linked after that...we have a landslide that keeps dropping and we were informing whoever we knew that the land is dropping now, it has dropped to the point that with a vehicle you can barely pass to get in.
“There are about three places where the land has dropped because there is no maintenance of the roads and no drainage, so the water is running downhill onto the road. It falls under the Highways Division. When there is a backup of vehicles on the highway people use our roads to come out there and now they can’t,” he said.
Last year, he added, residents had appealed to the councillor for the area, Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation chairman Henry Awong and Member of Parliament Anita Haynes.
Both parties had visited the site and indicated their intention to make appeals to the Ministry of Works, under which the roadway falls, for assistance, In November, an engineer from the ministry had visited the site promising repairs but no work has been done.
“They (Awong and Haynes) said they are trying their best but their hands are tied because it falls under the Ministry of Works. The ministry is responsible and without them they can’t do anything. The Ministry of Works did visit in November and they told us they would do something but from November to now nothing has been done,” he said.
Haynes told the Express that her office had written to the ministry in an effort to seek redress on the matter from as far back as 2020. In her latest communication with the ministry, she said, it was suggested that milling donated to the Tabaquite constituency be used to provide temporary relief work in the area.
However, Haynes said a more permanent solution was needed.
In a statement released in November, Haynes had called for the “timely” commencement of the landslide repair programme promised in the 2023 national budget. On Friday she said she had identified areas which were in need of dire repair and informed the relevant bodies.
“We have been in contact with the ministry, and we have raised the issues. I went so far as to put it under specific line items as are raised during the budget so the $100 million promised, I itemised specific spaces where some of that money can be utilised to bring relief to residents,” she said.
The Express also contacted Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan for a response but none was received.