Tobago has been voted among the top 50 islands in the world on a list compiled by international travel website Big 7 Travel.
The list, released yesterday, was partially compiled using votes from the publication’s readership.
Tobago was ranked as number 44.
“Not as well known as its sister island Trinidad, but Tobago is actually said to be the island upon which the book Robinson Crusoe was based. The island is a rich tapestry of steep mountains, dense tropical forests and lush beaches,” the publication stated.
“There’s a great choice of luxury all-inclusive resorts, with the bonus of being on an unspoilt paradise island. Tobago is a must-visit for anyone looking for some peace and quiet.”
Tobago was joined on the list by a few other Caribbean islands including St Lucia (46), St Barts (35), Grand Cayman (33), Curacao (27) and Barbados (8).
Flatey in Iceland was voted as the best island in the world.
Palawan in the Phillipines and Espiritu Santo, Vanuatu rounded off the top three.