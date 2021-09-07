Rasheed Ali, 48, and Sherry Durbal-Ali, 44, were charged on Monday with fraudulent conversion.
Durbal-Ali, who is listed as the director of Traveline Travel Agency in Chaguanas, was charged with 14 counts of fraudulent conversion, while her husband Rasheed was charged with 12 counts of fraudulent conversion, police said in a statement.
The charges stemmed from transactions which took place between 2018 and 2021 during which time several people paid different sums of money to the agency to secure travel to and from international and regional destinations.
However, the funds were allegedly never paid to the airline companies by the couple, resulting in the victims being unable to travel, police said.
Ali and Durbal-Ali were interviewed by officers of the San Fernando and Port of Spain Fraud Squad offices during September 1-5 and later charged with the offences.
They were taken to the Central Police Station Monday and were granted bail by justice of the peace Stephen Young in the sum of $300,000 to cover all the charges.
They are scheduled to appear virtually at the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court on November 11.
The investigation was led by Ag Snr Supt Arlet Groome, supervised by Insp Bachoo and Sgt Seepersad, and included Ag Cpl Mohammed, WPC Roberts, PC Jemmet, of the San Fernando Fraud Squad, and Ag Cpl Woodroffe, WPC Crawford, and PCs Legiere and Groome of the Port of Spain office.