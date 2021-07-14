With borders re-opening on July 17, the Government has implemented a mandatory online application process called TTravel Pass.
The process can be found at www.ttravelpass.gov.tt and the site went live yesterday afternoon.
The importance of the certificate generated by this site was stressed by Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, Energy Minister Stuart Young, Minister of Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus and Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds.
The four ministers, who were present at the Ministry of Works and Transport’s Port of Spain office, all addressed the media on the website and the requirements for persons to re-enter this country as of July 17.
Sinanan explained that on that day all commercial airlines are invited to resume their schedules to and from Trinidad and Tobago. It was explained that travellers to this country are required to obtain a “TTravel Pass” prior to arrival.
Additionally, all travellers, including children, must complete or have completed an individual application online to obtain a TTravel Pass for presentation to the relevant airline and the Border Control Authorities in Trinidad and Tobago.
Travellers must complete the entire application process and receive their TTravel Pass before the check-in time for the relevant flight.
This is important, as travellers will not be allowed to board the flight without a TTravel Pass and proof of a negative PCR test taken no earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival in Trinidad and Tobago.
Immunisation cards
However, it was noted that the receipt of a TTravel Pass does not guarantee access to the flight nor entry into Trinidad and Tobago, as all travellers are still subject to the validation processes of the airlines and Border Control in T&T.
Young also explained that, for now, fully vaccinated citizens leaving the country for vacation will not need an international immunisation card for re-entry to Trinidad and Tobago.
“That white immunisation card that the Ministry of Health has issued, we will accept that as proof of vaccination for re-entry into Trinidad and Tobago and the TTravel Pass.
“The international immunisation card is not mandatory for persons who have been vaccinated in Trinidad and Tobago,” Young said.
He also reiterated the Government’s policy that unvaccinated travellers must fly first into Trinidad and undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine period.
“International flights to Tobago will only be allowed to have fully vaccinated people. One of the things that won’t be permitted is unvaccinated children of non-nationals.
“A vaccinated non-national with unvaccinated children—they’re still required to come via the route of Trinidad because we don’t want to offer that exposure at this stage to Tobago,” Young said.