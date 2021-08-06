‘Treasures unexpectedly stolen’

For his courage despite the insurmountable odds against him, a call has been made for 17-year-old Ezekiel Burke to be considered for the national award for heroism posthumously.
The call was made yesterday by church official Bro Cuthbert Tracey, who was host at the funeral service for Ezekiel and his siblings, Faith, six, and Kayden, three, at the Church on the Rock in Morvant. The three children lost their lives on the morning of July 26, when a fire broke out at their home along Rookery Nook, Maraval.
Tracey had just heard several testimonials about Ezekiel’s bravery, and his discipline, when he put forward the idea to the congregation, which included Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox.
“As I listen to what is being said about this young man, I mean, I would nominate him for a national award. Because I can see this young man as not only being trapped in the fire, but making a desperate attempt to save his siblings, and in the effort, [he] lost his life and his sisters.
“And despite this, that is very sacrificial. And it is a good opportunity for the country to recognise this young man, to consider his valiant effort to rescue his siblings from the fire,” Tracey said. He noted he was not throwing it out specifically for Cox, but for anyone with the authority to nominate the 17-year-old to consider the idea.
Ezekiel was further praised, both by the principal of Blanchisseuse Secondary School, Hashim Johnson, and Major Colin Ojoe.
Johnson described Burke as an exemplary pupil, who went from a “shy and mild-mannered” boy, to a “respectable and assertive young man”.
A beautiful soul
He said one of his favourite memories of the 17-year-old was when he walked out of his exams this year.
“I asked him how it was. He gave that signature smile of his, and a nod of his head, and the soft-spoken, ‘it was good, sir’. Sometimes, the most rewarding times as an educator do not come in the classroom.
“It’s the sense of fulfilment, and pride, which comes only when we see our students flourish into beautiful adults, into leaders, contributing citizens, and exemplary members of society. We lost one such person last Monday.
“But what we did gain was the opportunity to know a beautiful soul. To watch a shy boy grow into a strong young man.
“The school thanks his parents for sharing him with us, and providing us with the opportunity to be instrumental in his development,” Johnson said.
Ojoe, who represented the Cadets, said Burke was a “model cadet” who was disciplined, respectable, obedient, and always present for training.
“There was not a single negative word anyone could say about him,” Ojoe said.
He recalled that prior to his death, Ezekiel was in the process of obtaining a star badge which would see him being promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal.
Faith and Kayden were similarly remembered with love. Kayden was described as a “joyous ball of energy” who would make everyone smile, while Faith was described as a strong, loving and fun soul, who made everyone around her happy by the warmth of her spirit.
Cox: Extremely
traumatic event
In addressing the congregation, Cox called on the family to not give up hope, and assured that the Government stood ready to help them through their grieving process.
She once again extended condolences on the tragedy, noting that there were no words to describe the pain the children’s parents, Troy Burke and Jenille Rodriguez, would be feeling.
“I wanted to extend deepest condolences on behalf of the Prime Minister, Government of the Republic Trinidad and Tobago and my own family to you, the parents, siblings and loved ones of Kayden, Faith and Ezekiel Burke, who will be laid to rest today.
“Burying one child is an extremely traumatic event, but having to bury three simultaneously must be an excruciatingly painful experience that none of us here today can ever fathom,” Cox said.
And while she went on to call on the family to be strong and to retain hope, she also praised the citizens of this county who rushed out to try to help the family, and for the outpouring of love.
“Despite what some may say, I believe that Trinidad and Tobago is still a caring society, a society that still places tremendous value on the sanctity and the primacy of life over everything else, especially when it comes to children. Nowhere was this more evident than with the national outpouring of grief, love and concern that flowed from all sectors of society following the news of this tragedy,” Cox said.
She added, “Today, I salute all those who came together on the day of the incident, their selfless actions perhaps resulted in two less lives being lost.
“It is that spirit of neighbourliness, so characteristic of our people, which resulted in this tragedy transcending the boundaries, perceived and real, which we often place around ourselves.
“Every true Trinbagonian felt this tragedy deep within our souls, and cried out with the parents, in shock, disbelief and grief. Jenille Rodriguez and Troy Burke, as you bury your children today, the country joins with you to share in that grief.
“While nothing we say or do can ease the depth of the grief you feel, or replace the treasures unexpectedly stolen from you, I give you the assurance that the Government, through the various agencies of State available to us, will do whatever it takes to provide some measure of support and comfort to the family.”