‘Treat our women like gems’

Religious leaders have registered their angst at the murder of women, the latest being 26-year-old Kezia Jeneka Guerra.
Guerra’s body was discovered on Thursday in a shallow grave near a river off Santa Barbara Road in Maracas, St Joseph. She had been reported missing by her boyfriend on Sunday night.
In a phone interviews yesterday, religious leaders lamented the violence permeating T&T society and offered solutions.
Here are their views:
Former Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) chief
Fr Knolly Clarke:
“I am concerned about this violence against women. There is violence permeating the society. I don’t know what’s wrong with the men. It’s a challenging time, especially during Covid-19 time. Then you have to deal with violence against people all the time. It’s a sad moment in our history. I think we need to run programmes that would help people to understand each other. Teach our young men and women to respect each other.
“The ruin of a nation begins in the home. If we don’t train our young men and women to respect each other, we will continue to have chaos. It will not matter how many police we put on the streets. Every organisation has to take responsibility. The teachers have to step up.”
Moving to the darkness that marred a sacred Divali holiday, Clarke said: “We are a church-going nation. We had festivals like Eid-ul-Fitr and Divali. I can’t believe on a day, fill with beautiful dancing, East Indian wear, cooking of Indian dishes and lighting of deyas, we would have such darkness. The nation was observing Divali. We must not only talk about the triumph of light over darkness. We have to live the tenets of truth.”
A frightening society
Anglican Archdeacon Kenley Baldeo of the Tunapuna Good Shepherd Anglican Church:
“I was just telling a gentleman we are living in a frightening society. We have reached the stage where people don’t know whom to trust. Whom do you trust with your life, children, finances, health? People are petrified. There is disappointment in every sphere of life. Heinous things are being done to people. People are wicked and evil to their fellow men. It’s only the hands of God to turn back the hands of men. I think the powers that be should give more thought to what can be done for the society.
“I don’t know if the pressures are taking its toll. If people don’t have access the throne of Almighty God, then Satan will be in control. The only place to find solace during these trying times is in the arms of God. It seems as though it’s getting worse. In the midst of the light of Divali night, so much darkness prevailed. It goes beyond colour, class, religious and religion. It’s a cause of grave concern for the nation.”
Roman Catholic vicar
general Fr Martin Sirju:
“Jeneka’s body being discovered on Divali, the festival of light over darkness. It reminds us of the dark areas in our lives, and the societal decay and ills which we have to work on. That’s not to say that tragedies can’t occur on a religious holiday. Religious holidays are not spared tragedies. For example, accidents often take place on Christmas Day.
“But clearly, people who abuse women or stalk them points to patterns of socialisation. How do we treat adult men to be in control of their emotions? They allow passion to consume them. They rape and abuse young children and women. You have to work on the domestic and national fronts. You have to work on the religious fronts. Much advocacy work needs to be done.
“We have to lobby for the safety of women. Women need to be as safe as possible. Be careful of the time, and the vehicle. People have to move and travel. You don’t know the person whose car you are in. We are looking at a relationship deficiency which has to be addressed in the home, Gender Affairs Ministry, social development, education in schools, and definitions of masculinity. It’s not an overnight project, but a long haul to becoming a more mature society.”
Sirju also said there was emphasis on grief ministry.
“Development is the new name for peace. We need to look at development in all aspects. For Roman Catholics, the month of November (All Saints) is the month for the dead, and it gives us the opportunity to help people deal with grief. They have to try and arrive at some amount of closure. It points to the importance of grief ministry. We must not allow families to grieve alone.”
Secretary general of the
Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Vijay Maharaj:
“I believe in gender equality. The men at home, and overall, need to understand we are equal partners. We have to work together. Women should realise if they are in a relationship that is not conducive to your safety and health, get out of it. Men should not dog-whistle women. Women are more sensitive now. I believe every woman should be treated as a sister. How you would treat your mother, that’s how you would treat your wife or girlfriend.
“We have facilities for women to meet. We have the Alcoholics Anonymous programmes for the men. Women are encouraged to become self-sufficient. I believe the present pandemic situation is causing some of the problems. People are in need of hampers. People need help to fix their homes. People need help. You have to give your marriage a chance to grow. Marriage is not a one-way street. Men are no longer macho. It’s not about big egos. I saw my mother bringing up about six children, and if she was paid per hour, she would be making more than my father. Treat our women like precious gems.”
President of the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO)
Pundit Mukram Sirjoo:
Murders should not happen any day, whether it’s Divali or not. The challenge is how do we bring our nation back? It shows one of the basic tenets of Divali was lost. It is light over darkness. It shows our nation has a lot of darkness.
“We need a lot of deyas to be lit—not just in our homes and porches, but it should be lit in the minds of our citizens. You need to light that light to get the special blessing. It should not be one day, but the five days of Divali. We could also light a candle.
“Sadly, the negative vibrations are there. I feel hurt when someone is murdered, whether it’s male or female. Our society has lost it. The whole society is so messed up, with the politics, religion and racial tension. There are so many negative things happening.
“We should be living in harmony. I think about the gentlemen who was killed with the whacker. You will see galvanise all around because I have to protect my house and my vehicle. We have road rage, and people are driving crazily. The police, State, and everybody is saying ‘slow down’, yet our society is not acting responsibly. There are many other missing women, and we don’t know where they are. It’s traumatic. I can’t begin to imagine what Jeneka’s family is going through.
Curepe’s Holy Nazarene Spiritual Church Bishop Albon Daniel:
“I remember there was a Malik (killer) in Arima. There was the old cross (Mano Benjamin) But this an all-out wicked time. I don’t know if it’s because of Covid-19. It’s like a shade is thrown across the nation. A pallor. It’s sad. What is even sadder is to see what was happening around Divali. Even if you were Hindu, or non-Hindu, it would have been a time of reflection.
“What could she have done to deserve such a callous death? I extend condolences to her family and loved ones. The society is breaking down. We need to turn back to the time when we were our brothers’ keepers. We have to look out for each other. We have to look out for the women and children. Men have a role as providers and protectors. We have to accept divine guidance.”
Laventille-based
Redemption Christian Centre
Bishop Dr Victor Gill:
“Our nation has been experiencing a state of crime for a number of years. We can never get accustomed to hearing it. We can’t get numb to murders. It is very unfortunate. My condolences to the family. We need to return to the years when we valued life more. We need to examine ourselves as a nation and determine where we went wrong. We need to return to godly values and principles. Return to church and hear the word of God. We need to start with the children. Long ago, children attended Sunday school. Give the children time to attend church, and not just watch movies, and parties. Children must be taught biblical and godly values.
“It seems as though people are just going after money, fame and fortune. We need to rediscover the things that are important like love, peace and value for human life. In the scripture John 14, verse 6, it says: ‘Jesus Christ is the way, the truth and the life.’”