Treated like animals

MORE than 150 Venezuelan nationals who were detained at a St James nightclub on Sunday remained in custody at the Chaguaramas Heliport last night, with activist Yesena Gonzalez claiming that they did not have food, water, bathroom or sleeping facilities.
In a short video taken at the Heliport yesterday, the Venezuelan nationals appeared to be upset as they whistled and chanted “agua, agua” (water, water).
Speaking to the Express, Gonzalez said “some of the people (detainees) contacted me and they are sending me videos”.
“Their families are calling me from all over Venezuela,” she added.
Gonzalez admitted that some of those detained “had come in and were going to register, some are running from persecution and we are trying to get a meeting with the Minister of National Security (Fitzgerald Hinds) to put on the table a proposal with respect to their (Government’s) obligations concerning human rights”.
“My concern right now is the treatment. They are treating them like animals in there. They are not getting water or food and there is nowhere for them to do what they have to do (toilet and bath),” she said.
“All I am asking is that you treat them with compassion.”
Earlier yesterday, Brent Fernandez, who manages Apex Sports Bar on Western Main Road, St James, held a news conference at the office of a Port of Spain attorney.
Fernandez was on duty during the police exercise at Apex and he claimed that of the 200 Venezuelans detained, approximately half are holders of cards issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
Asked how did he know who had cards and who did not, he replied that he made an estimate that morning.
Fernandez said as far as he knew, 100 of those detained had the UNHCR cards, approximately 100 did not have anything, while the rest who were immediately released on Sunday morning had registration cards issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Immigration Division.
“I saw Venezuelans showing the Immigration officers these (UNHCR) cards but they were still detained,” said Fernandez.
He added that a Chinese businessman who was present that night had the same UNHCR card as the Venezuelans, but he was not detained.
“Some of the Venezuelans even asked me to explain to the Immigration officers that they had these cards but during the operation I was told that these cards were not considered suitable,” said Fernandez.
Asked how there were so many people at the club from Saturday night into Sunday morning, he replied that on Saturday night, which is also known as Latin Night at Apex, one of the regulars celebrated his birthday at the venue.
Fernandez said the club had more people than usual, with the man’s invited guests as well as the club’s regular Saturday night patrons.