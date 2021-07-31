‘Trent’ to furlough 275 workers

TWO hundred and seventy-five workers attached to the Trent Restaurant Group will be furloughed for three months as the group’s operations are being suspended because of the non-viability of curbside and takeaway food service.
The announcement by the group came just days after its owner Peter George said he would implement a new rule for staff who were unvaccinated to pay for a PCR Covid-19 test every two weeks.
Trent Group, which includes Trotters, Buzo, Amara, Blue Star Diner and Tommy’s Brewing Company confirmed in a social media post that the suspension of its restaurant operations comes into effect at 9 p.m. on Monday.
“Our business is predicated around world-class experiential dining and as much as we have stressed, there is no viability in curbside and take away operations. We stand ready, if and when that time comes, to resume full dine-in operations. Thank you for your understanding and unwavering support as we remain in hope for a bright future for the nation,” its statement said.
George told the Sunday Express yesterday it was an exhaustive and difficult decision to make after 17 months of his business battling the effects of Covid-19, including two lockdowns and operating just on curbside service.
“I, along with my management met with the staff on Friday during a virtual meeting to announce this decision that was not an easy one to derive at. Workers were sad and asked questions on why this move was being taken. But I told them it was strictly an economic decision and the businesses were haemorrhaging cash, which can no longer be sustained,” he said. George said his restaurants were not designed for a curbside or takeaway model, as represents only 20 per cent of the business.
‘Devastating lockdown’
He noted that even when in-house dining resumes, he is unsure if his business might be worth saving, as the economic damage done to the restaurant industry has been catastrophic.
“The second lockdown was devastating. We did not furlough anyone and we continued to pay staff, along with making lunches for the employees and rotated some at my other businesses, Linda’s Bakery. I had to throw in the towel, as my losses have been huge over the months.”
George’s other concern is that even when the economy reopens, businesses may continue to suffer, as the stimulus and spending power is no longer there.
“This country is going down a slippery slope, and I warned this since last year. I sent e-mails to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister on a ‘Marshall Plan’ (an American initiative passed in 1948 for foreign aid to Western Europe) on how to help the economy during this pandemic but no one took me on,” George said.
Trotters restaurant manager Debrah Findlay said yesterday she understood it was hard decision for George to make, but from a business perspective the owner was not making enough money to sustain the restaurants.
“Takeaway at Trotters since reopening is between five to ten meals a day and 20 on a good day, while curbside is 15 on average per day. That definitely cannot cover the overhead expenses daily. It is going to be difficult during the closure but you cannot keep running on fumes,” Findlay said. She said she was grateful to George for paying workers and providing lunches during the second lockdown.
And Francis Oliver, general manager at Buzo Restaurant, said it was a sombre mood on Friday when it was announced and some workers were upset and asked how they were going to pay their rent going forward or even pay for school supplies when the school term resumes in September.
However, Oliver said the employees understood what the company had done for them during the closure when revenues were only trickling in.
“What we noticed is sales were slow in the day, but there would have been a rush in the night up until 7 p.m. because of the curfew to allow staff to reach home before 9 p.m. Month-end sales were not bad at all, but that is not an everyday occurrence so that puts pressure on the day-to-day operations of the business,” he told the Sunday Express.
He said thus far only one member of staff has received Government’s Salary Relief Grant of $1,500 and he is hoping that others who have applied also receive the relief.
Oliver said he did not agree with some comments in the public domain on George’s position that unvaccinated employees will be required to get a PCR test for Covid-19. He said it was important for businesses to provide a safe environment for staff and customers.
“I did not see this as draconian, as remarked by a business group. I agree with the stance by the company and it’s all about safeguarding everyone against the deadly virus,” Oliver said.
George emphasised yesterday that his decision to suspend the restaurants’ operations had nothing to do with the negative comments.
“We were deciding this about two weeks now, but the negative comments did not encourage me to stay open for maybe a month longer,” George admitted.
Another company, Nigel R Khan Bookseller Ltd, also advised employees last week that those who did not get the Covid-19 vaccine would have to take a PCR test every two weeks at their own expense to be able to work.
In a phone interview with the Sunday Express on Friday, Nigel Khan said 95 per cent of his employees at the book retailer’s 11 branches had been vaccinated.