Trespassers, larceny plaguing residents

BOLDFACED trespassers and larceny were identified as the two main issues plaguing Cunupia residents, at Friday night’s Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) town meeting, but co-operation and watch groups may be the answer.

The Munroe Road Community Centre at Rasheed Avenue, Munroe Settlement, Cunupia, was the locale for the meeting which began promptly at 7.05 p.m.

With just six members of the public in attendance, however, Snr Supt Michael Pierre and ASP Mukesh Dipchand stepped off the head table, drew their chairs closer and turned the “town meeting” into a conversation.

With two senior officers at their full attention the few residents spoke up on the issues they are facing.

Rakesh Ramjit complained bitterly about a man who within the last few months had begun squatting near his farm land, stealing his crops and equipment and threatening him whenever he said something.

He said he reported the man to the Cunupia Police Station and while the police spoke to him as soon as they left he would continue his stealing and threats.

Dipchand explained, however, that “knowing the man is a pest” was one thing “but laying a charge” is another.

Another farmer said all his attempts to secure a firearms users licence had come to nought despite applying several times.

He explained that they themselves would have to “watchman” their crops at night but if they encountered just one bandit with a gun their numbers meant nothing.

“Watch-manning unarmed is a scary thing,” he said.

Dipchand advised that he write to the TTPS Firearms Section again.

Another resident said despite tall walls and burglar-proofing there were still cases of larceny in his neighbourhood.

He admitted, however, that they did not have a watch group.

Speak up

It was not all doom and gloom however, as the conversation setting appeared to have made the few members of the public present comfortable and they had suggestions of their own.

Ronald David, who lives at Hillview Gardens, Longdenville, spoke cautiously about “low crime” in his neighbourhood.

As if there were bandits listening in on the meeting he explained that they had a well-populated and very active WhatsApp watch group.

He said that as a result residents actively and often spoke to each other about suspicious cars and people and as a result it appeared that criminals avoided that neighbourhood.

David added that a neighbourhood nearby did not have such a group and they would often hear about “a lot” of petty crime in that area.

Snr Supt Pierre added that the police can follow up on watch groups by going “house to house to build back confidence”.

He added that a simple thing like an air-horn could go a long way suggesting that if a bandit is seen it could be safely sounded which would not only awake the neighbours but would result in several of them making calls to police stations.

“Just say something,” advised ASP Dipchand.

“You may not have seen but you may have heard, so when you say nothing you are saying to the criminals...go ahead. Feel free to commit crime but tonight all of us are here to make a difference,” he said.

