Trials by jury to resume

O’Meara
AFTER a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Judiciary has now resumed trials by jury.
Such trials were put on hold since March 2020 when the first case of the virus was detected in this country, in an attempt to protect judicial staff as well as members of the public.
The Judiciary, however, announced the resumption of trial by jury in a media release yesterday. The first one to take place over the past two years is that of the State against Randy Phillip, who is accused of rape.
The trial started on Monday before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas at the Judiciary’s Judicial Centre, at the former University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) campus in O’Meara.
In its release, the Judiciary said the resumption was part of its continued effort to maintain and improve access to justice.
But in spite of the resumption, the release said that strict adherence to Covid-19 health protocols to limit the spread of the virus is still being adopted.
The courtrooms at the facility are fitted with support technology to allow jurors to be safely distanced from one another—in keeping with pandemic protocols—yet see all material and evidence presented.
The judge, attorneys or witnesses can also attend remotely, but jurors will remain physically present in the courtroom.
The release said that new technological measures have been implemented to replace previous tasks that relied on physical transmission of evidence.
“Physical evidence will no longer have to be passed from person to person,” the release said.
It went on to add that a new software called CaseLines will be used to allow judges’ teams to secure, prepare, collate, share and present evidence in legal bundles, documents and audio and video evidence in a single browser-based system.
At O’Meara, jurors will remain separated and will follow evidence on individual screens.
“Conducting jury trials, while ensuring safety measures are in place, has been a major issue internationally for all judiciaries during the pandemic. No traditional courtroom designs allowed for proper physical distancing among jurors, given the requirements for social distancing and other public health regulations outlined by the Ministry of Health,” the release said.
It added that the facility also housed virtual access customer centres to provide booths for witnesses and litigants to appear in court virtually if necessary.