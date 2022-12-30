Tribute concert in Sando Tuesday

Funeral arrangements are not yet in place for Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste), his grieving widow Patsy Calliste said yesterday.
Stalin, 81, passed away peacefully around 8.40 a.m. on Wednesday at his San Fernando home.
He suffered a stroke in 2014 which affected both his speech and movement on the right side of his body. However, his memory and mental faculties remained intact.
In a phone interview, Calliste said: “I got some rest last night. I am resting today. We will decide what we are doing (for the funeral).”
Reminiscing on Stalin’s life, she recalled that Stalin denounced racism, championed the cause of the underprivileged, and advocated for Caribbean unity. Yet, he lived his life with a degree of humility and contentment, never asking for anything and never thinking about what should be given to him.
“He was never a fussy person. He never used to say I want this or I want that. Whatever come to him he will accept it. He never quarrelled about anything at all... they didn’t give me this or they didn’t give me that, or they should give me this or they should give me that.
“No, never, never, never in his life he ever had any words about that. When they (The UWI) call him to get the doctorate, he went. He felt happy that he didn’t have to quarrel for anything at all, that it came to him and I want to thank Trinidad and Tobago, I want to thank the world, everybody, for loving his music,” said Calliste, while speaking with the Express yesterday.
Last moments
Asked what his last moments were like, Calliste said in the few weeks leading up to his passing he lost his appetite and was not taking his medication as before.
“He always like somebody around him and he will be trying to say something to us. We felt a sense of love being with him there, and we kept going along with him. We prayed a lot along with him, and his very last moments we tidied him and I feel that he didn’t want me to be around at all because as I finished tidying him and I went downstairs to take my breakfast, it wasn’t five minutes after that the grand-children came down looking at me.
“I didn’t ask anything. Nobody said anything, and then my grandchild burst out in tears—so I say okay, Daddy has gone. So, I went upstairs and we pray again with him. Very peacefully he passed away.
“It’s eight years he was down with this stroke and ageing, going down even though sometimes he’s up strong as ever, but just the ageing. He was there having to take medications and it just took a toll on him.”
She said two weeks ago he spent three day in hospital, as he was suffering with dehydration.
When the question was posed to her, Calliste said one quality in him she found bothersome was how he handled events that took place at the calypso tent.
“When he goes to the tent in the night and he sings and anything happen in the tent, whether it’s a bacchanal, a quarrel or whatever, he will come home and he will be fighting to open the door with his key. So, when I hear that key fighting to open the door, I does say let me keep quiet because when he opens the door and he comes in, is Pats, Pats, Pats. He wakes me and when I say yeah, he starts, “O gosh, so and so happen in the tent and I think I done with the tent. I think this (and that). So I say, hear what’s happening, you need to go and take a rest and we will discuss that in the morning.
“Okay, okay, okay, you don’t want to hear, he would say. And I would say go and take a rest. So, he will go and he will take a rest and the next morning it’s fresh because I don’t want the state that he leaves the tent with to come home, so we would discuss what happened.
“When he comes in and I don’t even know when he comes in, I know things was in his favour. He would come in quiet, lie down and we would discuss what was the most miserable time. Even having to get himself prepared to go to the tent... is my shoes, my this, my that... but again, when I look back, I saw he just wanted everything to be perfect for all that he has done and doing,” Calliste said.
Overwhelming tributes
She said she feels really happy about the many tributes that have been pouring in.
“I feel proud. My whole family sometimes we sit down and we go through the phone and see the tributes that these people have been sending to us. It’s overwhelming. We feel very happy, very proud to see so much love and not even from here, from all over the world, people sending their tributes and their love and their care. They even reminding you of certain things he did with them around. I’m happy with these people. They give me a booster.”
Asked about funeral arrangements, Calliste said although a date has not been finalised, the family is in the process of getting things together. She noted they have been getting good support, as the State and other agencies have reached out to the family. “I think they getting everything together and then they will come. Everything, I believe, is happening.”
Responding to whether Stalin’s funeral will be private or public, Calliste said: “Remember he lived at San Fernando, so anything that we are going to do, we will be doing it at San Fernando. I’m just waiting, as things are still in process. So maybe sometime during the day or tomorrow we would know exactly. I don’t want to say anything now, and is something different, but we will be having something for his fans, the public, everybody.”
When contacted yesterday, San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello said the City of San Fernando intends to be involved in Stalin’s send-off, but the role they will play will depend on the outcome of a meeting with his family today or tomorrow.
“We will be having a concert at Harris Promenade on Tuesday night to celebrate his life. I have been in discussion with Gypsy (Winston Peters), and we will be having a host of artistes,” Regrello said.
The concert will be free to the public.
—with reporting by
Nikita Braxton-Benjamin
and Michelle Loubon