Tributes flow after Helen Humphrey dies

HELEN Humphrey, a former Queen of Carnival and activist for those with Down Syndrome, has died.
Humphrey, 84, passed away on Wednesday night at her Glencoe home, her husband and former government minister John Humphrey said in a news report.
Helen Humphrey carved her own legacy in Trinidad and Tobago through her love for Carnival, advocacy for the less fortunate and her work in founding the National Association of Down Syndrome (NADS).
Humphrey was crowned Queen of Carnival in 1980 and was often seen playing mas with Oma Panday, wife of former prime minister Basdeo Panday, under whom John Humphrey was housing minister.
In paying tribute to Helen Humphrey, activist Kathryn Stollmeyer Wight stated on Facebook: “Your legacy is multi-faceted but I think her emphasis on Down Syndrome awareness will be at the very top. Introducing everyone proudly to Rebecca and beginning the National Association of Down Syndrome was not only a grandmother’s love for her but for all of us in Trinidad and Tobago.”
The Minshall mas camp also remembered Helen Humphrey and stated: “We pay tribute to Helen Humphrey, who was ‘Venus Rising’ in Minshall’s 1978 Zodiac. The design by (Peter) Minshall was based on Botticelli’s Birth of Venus. We extend deepest sympathy to John Humphrey and the rest of Helen’s family.”
The Down Syndrome Family Network (DSFN) also paid tribute to the life and work of Humphrey, stating: “Helen was an active member of the DSFN and a beautiful human in so many ways. Her passion for the inclusion of persons with Down Syndrome in our society began when her granddaughter, Rebecca, entered her life. Her work with NADS set a precedent for the awareness of the potential of persons with DS. The Down syndrome community is grateful for her work towards inclusion and acceptance of persons with Down Syndrome.”
United National Congress (UNC) MP for Oropouche West, Dave Tancoo, also issued a statement on Humphrey’s passing.
“She was a charismatic champion for families of individuals with Down Syndrome being the proud grandmother of one such blessed child. Her selfless work resulted in the national recognition of this medical condition and paved the way for the creation of various associations to support children born with differently abilities.”
Stating that John Humphrey was “an architect pioneer who was himself an outspoken and visionary political and intellectual champion of his day”, Tancoo added: “Together, this couple made significant contributions to the landscape of our country as we know it today.”