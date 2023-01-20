Tributes flow after Helen Humphrey dies

HELEN Humphrey, a former Queen of Carnival and activist for those with Down Syndrome, has died.

Humphrey, 84, passed away on Wednesday night at her Glencoe home, her husband and former government minister John Humphrey said in a news report.

Helen Humphrey carved her own legacy in Trinidad and Tobago through her love for Carnival, advocacy for the less fortunate and her work in founding the National Association of Down Syndrome (NADS).