Tributes flow for Anil Soogrim

A 41-year-old woman who has been detained following the killing of the chairman of Maritime General and Fidelity Finance, 74-year-old John Henry Smith, has been sent for psychiatric evaluation.

The woman, the Express was told, had been observed making “questionable utterances” and after consultation with their legal team, a decision was made by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to send the woman to the St Ann’s Hospital for evaluation.