Tributes flow for Anil Soogrim

Local musician Anil Soogrim from the band Dil-E-Nadan has died.
Band member Rennie Ramnarine, who has also had his medical issues due to end-stage kidney failure, told the Express yesterday that Soogrim was a person he could always count on.
The two shared a 30-year friendship in music and travelling the world doing different shows.
Ramnarine said as far as he knew, Soogrim did not suffer from any ailments but had a mild stroke two weeks ago.
He said, “We were going to do a virtual recording for the radio station 103 FM annual mela, and that was like two Sundays ago. On Saturday, we had a rehearsal, and it was good. That Sunday morning when we were leaving to do the recording, we got the news that he (Soogrim) had a slight stroke, so we had to postpone it until further notice.”
“As far as I know, after the stroke, he had a heart attack. On Friday, his wife said he complained of severe tummy aches and stuff and, when they took him for medical treatment, the doctors say his vital organs started to shut down. I believe he lasted until 2 a.m. yesterday when he passed away,” Ramnarine said.
He described Soogrim as a “limer” and “the life of the party”.
“He was kind and always made people laugh. He could not do his annual birthday lime at Caura River this year due to Covid restrictions. On July 1, he turned 48. Anywhere he went, he was able to make friends easily. He was a nice person to be around,” Ramnarine said.
According to Ramnarine, he called his two brothers Raymond, the band leader of Dil-E-Nadan, and Richard, who is also a part of the band, to inform them of Soogrim’s passing.
He said both of his brothers are currently in New York and were devastated by the news.
Raymond Ramnarine posted a tribute to Soogrim via his Instagram page yesterday.
He said, “Those we love don’t go away. They walk beside us every day unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and forever dear. Anil Soogrim, we will always love you, a true brother, a team player, gone too soon.”
Chutney Soca stars
share condolences
As news of Soogrim’s passing echoed through social media, many in the chutney soca fraternity extended condolences to his family.
Reigning Chutney Soca Monarch King Imran Beharry, also known as GI, was in total disbelief over Soogrim’s sudden death.
Beharry posted the following message on his Facebook page: I’m in total shock right now! RIP to a very good friend for many years and also a musical brother in the Chutney Soca Industry. Anil Soogrim aka Soca Soogrim, brother this one hit us really hard I won’t lie. Condolences to his entire family from GI and Team GI God bless your soul bro.
Chutney soca artiste Nisha Bissambhar, better known as Nisha B, also expressed her shock and sadness over the passing of Soogrim. She also acknowledged the closeness she shared with him and his family.
Bissambhar on her Facebook page said: Our industry has been plunged into intense sadness, absolute shock and utter disbelief at the passing of one of our friends and musicians. I knew Anil for over 22 years and he has been so close to my family and elder brother. Yup we meet at many shows, airports, venues internationally , we spoke and limed on and off stage...and every time he would say hey, let’s take a pic. Anil played for another band but he would say to me Nish, you are one of our very best, and always congratulated me on the things I did saying ‘they can’t touch you eh girl...Nishhha BBB’ I will always, always remember that.`”
Pan musician Johann Michael Chuckaree also struggled with the news of Soogrim’s passing.
He posted the following message on his Facebook page: “This is a hard one to post this morning. RIP Anil Soogrim, definitely a kind soul and a great human being. We’ll miss you. So many good memories of you in the Dil E Nadan family. Life is short. Live everyday to the fullest and love as much as you can.
St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen via social media also extended condolences to the Soogrim family.
“The constituency of St Augustine and MP Khadijah Ameen today joined the music fraternity to mourn the loss of one of T&T most talented trap set players Mr Anil Soogrim. Anil was well known and a well-liked ‘hometown boy’ of El Dorado and St Augustine as a whole. He worked with popular music band Dil-E-Nadan. Anil will be remembered for his kindness and outgoing personality. May God give his family the strength they need during this time of bereavement. May he rest in peace,” she said.
Funeral arrangements for Soogrim will be announced at a later date.