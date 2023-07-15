Tributes flow for ‘Brinz’

Prof Brinsley Samaroo, “The Boy From Ecclesville, Rio Claro”, came in for glowing tributes yesterday as an intellectual, ace lecturer, knowledge seeker, brilliant interpreter, critical thinker, scholar, walking encyclopaedia, nation builder and indefatigable custodian of Trinidad and Tobago’s heritage and history, including Indo-Trinidadian history, and labour and First Peoples history.
Samaroo, 83, who achieved national and international acclaim, was born on April 14, 1940 and died on July 9, after a brief illness.
His memorial was held at Daaga Auditorium, at The St Augustine campus of The University of The West Indies (The UWI), yesterday.
He was hailed as a gentleman, mentor, humanitarian, The UWI library fixture, doting father and devoted husband.
Samaroo, affectionately known as “Brinz”, or “Brother Samaroo”, was lauded for virtues, including patience, generosity, magnanimity towards his colleagues and students, “mean” (delicious) fish broth and superb teaching and storytelling skills.
Several prominent personalities, including politicians, academics, the History Department and people from all walks of life, paid their respects to a man “who could walk with kings and not lose the common touch”.
Samaroo was the member of parliament for Nariva in the 1986-1991 National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) government and minister of food production and later of decentralisation. He also served as an opposition senator.
He was renowned for his work in academia as he was former head of The UWI’s History Department and published several works on local history.
As the memorial unfurled, like a beautiful banner, Prof Ken Ramchand issued a special appeal to the State, and said: “We should honour his love, life and work by returning to his model project. I appeal to the Government of all the peoples of Trinidad and Tobago to make a priority of finishing what he started by moving to establish a Brinsley Samaroo Sugar Museum.”
University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) professor Prakash Persad said there should be a bi-annual history conference in Samaroo’s honour.
A family man,
doting father
His wife Joan Samaroo described him as a “family man”. Samaroo was the father of two daughters, Naila and Kavita.
Cocooned in her father’s love, his late daughter Naila lived beyond the expectant five to 33. Joan Samaroo boasted, “Brinsley would never hide her (health challenges). He took her to his beach house in Mayaro. When she was a child and she cried, he would hug her and sing ‘Three Little Kittens’.
“Somehow when he got to ‘Meow’ the crying ceased,” she said.
She added that Shirley Dookeran (wife of family friend, former finance minister Winston Dookeran) would simply pop over and pick up Naila and babysit till she got home.
“He also loved his other daughter Kavita dearly,” she said.
During an intimate birthday luncheon at Mt St Benedict, St Augustine, she recounted how he had translated a Latin phrase indicating “she and Kavita (were the force behind his success”.
She learned that politicians would canvass vast swathes of land for “one vote” and return home at ungodly hours.
She related how she “almost got a heart attack” after venturing upon a sleeping man in one of her spare bedrooms—none other than the late minister of food production Lincoln Myers.
While thanking everyone, daughter Kavita said he upheld the belief “it takes a village to raise a child”.
She thanked Dr Paul Teelucksingh and his team for their yeoman service before Samaroo went to God’s acre. She thanked The UWI staff, who had always been so accommodating to him. She urged everyone to pay homage to Samaroo by “Shining our light in our own little spaces.”
The family shared a note found written in Brinsley’s diary, which was etched on the programme and life-sized portrait. Plucked from St Francis of Assisi, it read: “When you leave this Earth, you can take nothing that you have received...but only what you have given, a full heart enriched by honest service, love, sacrifice and courage.”
Antoine: UWI
losing its heroes
Campus principal Prof Rose Marie Belle Antoine told those gathered she was “privileged” to have been taught history by Samaroo as a law student.
She admitted to having “a feeling of deep affection and loss for the public figure with the dry wit”.
She said: “We claim him as one of UWI’s heroes. We are losing them (the late Prof Gordon Rohlehr passed away in January). Plans are afoot to ensure the memory of Brinsley and other UWI people in our spaces.”
Dookeran said “his friend” displayed keen debating skills while at Naparima College, San Fernando.
“Recently, he was working on the history of San Fernando, which was commissioned by Mayor Junia Regrello,” Dookeran said.
Prof Bridget Brereton, when she spoke, said she found her friend of over 50 years plus “insanely generous” with his time and he would take people to towns and villages. “He never said no,” said Brereton.
She felt a plaque should mark his special place in the West Indiana section of the library, which he visited daily.
Regional co-ordinator of the Caribbean Pan African Network (CPAN) and former head of the Emancipation Support Committee Khafra Kambon said: “Politics was not for him.”
But Kambon remembered taking the struggle to nightclubs, bars and communities, before the infamous Caroni March in 1970.
“Judiciously, Samaroo reached out to his students living in the communities, and instead of being greeted with guns, they got juice,” he said.
More importantly, people identified with their fight for justice and equity in the society in the post-colonial era.
Kambon said Samaroo was also supportive of the Crossroads Freedom Project which aims to dismantle monuments that celebrate, commemorate and glorify racism and white supremacy.
Introduced by facilitator Josanne Leonard, family friend Rev Daniel Teelucksingh led the devotion which made reference to poet Rabindranath Tagore and Psalm 23.
Entertainment was provided by renowned sitarist Mungal Patasar, The Three Tenors and Michelle Valley.
Samaroo was cremated in a private ceremony at Brelgrove’s Funeral Home, Trincity, following yesterday’s memorial.