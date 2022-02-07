Tributes flow for India’s ‘Nightingale’

Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India, passed away yesterday in Mumbai, India, at the age of 92.
News of the singer’s death rippled throughout the world with many taking to social media to pay tribute to her.
In Trinidad and Tobago, Mangeshkar’s fans and admirers shared tributes and memories of India’s legendary playback singer.
In a Facebook post yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley extended condolences to relatives and friends, as well as to the government and people of the Republic of India, for whom Mangeshkar remains a national treasure of gigantic stature.
Rowley said she was a great daughter of India, internationally celebrated as a singer, composer, producer, and cultural icon.
She was widely esteemed as one of the greatest and most influential singers in India and the world, he said.
“I note her extraordinary career, which spanned seven decades, and the international appeal of and appreciation for her voice and songs, including their use in the highly successful Indian motion picture industry. This accomplished daughter of India was an exemplar of service to her people, including her contributions in the realm of politics when she was a Member of Parliament in India from November 1999 to November 2005,” the PM wrote.
Rowley said Mangeshkar’s music continues to serve as a great and enduring source of inspiration for many of this country’s people.
“I am certain that many remember with pleasure her visits to the Caribbean and, in particular, to Trinidad and Tobago, and her performances at the Jean Pierre Sports Complex and Skinner Park in the 1980s,” he said.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar also expressed her condolences on Mangeshkar’s passing.
Persad-Bissessar said she was saddened to hear of the death of the legendary singer.
“Her music has touched millions around the world including myself. The Nightingale’s music of love will live on for generations to come. Condolences to family and friends during this time of mourning,” she wrote.
Oropouche East Member of Parliament Roodal Moonilal credited Mangeshkar’s music as being the soundtrack of the lives of many Trinidadians and Tobagonians during a lengthy period of despair and uncertainty.
Moonilal wrote: “The passing of the venerable singer Lata Mangeshkar has robbed the world of the most esteemed and acknowledged phenomenal singing sensation. On behalf of constituents of Oropouche East, I join adoring fans everywhere in paying tribute to an artist who defined the modern cultural era with her many songs of joy and hope.”
The MP said Mangeshkar’s rich lyrics and appealing melodies inspired affection, faith and optimism around the world for two generations. He said countless romantic couples bonded with the melodies of an artiste who was heralded as a nightingale for her huge repertoire and flawless and incomparable vocal range.
“Lata’s melodious singing, music and the associated films were a part of our daily lives. She was a steady companion to our parents and grandparents, beginning in the 50s/60s with her inimitable singing. She filled the airwaves from daybreak to the quiet of night and then the still of slumber. Far, far away from India but close to home,” he said.
A statement from the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) referred to her passing as an immense loss.
“For us here in Trinidad and Tobago, her voice filled our homes with love for decades, her music inspired and will continue to inspire generations to come. Many of our local female singers have emulated Lata’s melodies on platforms across this country, including the main stage of Divali Nagar. This is a voice that will live on through our work of promoting Indian culture,” the NCIC stated.
Saraswati Maharaj, a local singer who has performed many of Mangeshkar’s popular songs, described the Indian icon as the “Goddess of Indian music”.
“I grew up in a home where Lata’s music was constantly played and started emulating her style,” she said.
Maharaj said her winning performances at the NCIC singing competition were pieces originally done by Mangeshkar—Naa Bole and Rasik Balama.
Dil-e-Nadan leader Raymond Ramnarine said he was saddened to hear that “India’s greatest” singer had died.
“A soul who has definitely touched the hearts and souls of thousands around the world,” he said.
Karma leader Ravi B described the Indian singer as “our Saraswatee”, the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom and learning.
“Words can’t really express how I feel right now. Lata is the Lata of our time. Simple. My dream was to always see her perform live. I can’t believe this,” he said.
The widely-renowned cultural figure died of multiple organ failure after 28 days of hospitalisation post Covid-19, according to Dr Pratit Samdani, who treated Mangeshkar at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.