Tributes in pan and song for Arnold

LATE former Pan Trinbago president Patrick Arnold, 84, was on Thursday night remembered for revolutionising the steelpan industry. He died at the Scarborough General Hospital on May 10.

The 2023 edition of Pan In The 21st Century has also been dedicated to Arnold.

“I want to let you know that judging begins on Friday night. We are dedicating Pan In The 21st century to Arnold,” Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said during a memorial for him at The Forecourt, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Ramsey-Moore said Pan Trinbago’s headquarters in Trincity will soon be completed in honour of Arnold.

The Tobago-born Arnold was also praised for ensuring panmen got better remuneration for their talents and for ensuring that being a panman was regarded as a full-time profession.

During his latter years, Arnold, who hailed from Scarborough, was residing at Peace of Home Care Centre, at Signal Hill. He battled dementia until he went to God’s acre. Arnold was Pan Trinbago president from 1996 to 2009. He was also the founder and manager of the conventional steelband Our Boys. During his youth, he made the trek to Invaders’ Panyard, Woodbrook, and sat at the feet of Ellie Mannette.

National Carnival Commission (NCC) director (Regional Carnival) Clarence Moe and his team prepared the buntings and decor for Thursday’s tribute. Against the backdrop of traditional mas characters like blue devils, Tobago-born calypso icon Lord Nelson, massive life-size portraits of Arnold were mounted.

A bouquet, brimming with ginger lilies, claimed a place of honour. Guests were invited to sign the condolence book in memory of a “pioneer,” “legend,” “visionary” and “titan in the pan fraternity”.

As the memorial unfurled like a beautiful banner, Pan Trinbago’s acting South chairman South/Central Region, Uslin Blackett, said the opening prayer. Ethereal songs of praise, like “It is Well With My Soul” and “How Great Thou Art”, dressed the atmosphere. The Bible reading was taken from John 14 verses one to three.

Ace pannist Len “Boogsie” Sharpe played the double seconds pan, and hailed Arnold as “a great man”. Entertainment was provided by Proman Starlift, Desperadoes Steel Orchestra and veteran icon SuperBlue (Austin Lyons’). Point Fortin resident Joseph Lett played a gospel medley.

A slew of verbal tributes came from Ray Holman, who had encouraged Arnold to appeal to pannists reduce the Panorama time to about seven or eight minutes, instead of ten.

Former Pan Trinbago president Keith Diaz said it was important to know Pan Trinbago’s history. He thanked Pan Trinbago for continuing to assist with Arnold’s care.

Former Pan Trinbago employee Judith Laird said he encouraged her to focus on branding, and he also enlisted the talents of the late musicologist Dr Pat Bishop. Also present in the audience were former Desperadoes manager Dr Finbar Fletcher and chairman Of the Tobago Region Brian Thomas and former trustee Alan Augustus. Via a text message, former culture minister Joan Yuille-Williams said she had enjoyed working with him. She also said, “A heavenly band will greet him.”

Tobago representative, Our Boys Steel Orchestra manager Amelia Guillame, said it was “Arnold’s baby.” The panyard was a sacred space for mentoring children and youths.

Dipping into her treasure trove of memories, Ramsey-Moore said he wanted to take a drive into town for a roti. Although Arnold’s memory had faded, he even took her into a corner, to discuss a “matter” with her. She obliged, keenly cognisant of the frailties of the human condition and man’s immortality. Offering a kernel of wisdom, Ramsey Moore said: “ Live the life, we should be living. And we will see Patrick during the Resurrection. My grandmother would say, “Nobody didn’t come here to make stone.”

Funeral in Scarborough

on Tuesday

Football coach Bertille St Clair is expected to deliver the eulogy at the funeral service of his friend, former Pan Trinbago president Patrick Arnold, at St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Scarborough, Tobago, next Tuesday from 2 p.m. Arnold’s sister, Hyacinth Arnold, and Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore will deliver tributes.

