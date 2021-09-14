Trini-born US Navy officer enjoys visit to homeland

It is said, ‘You can find a Trini anywhere’.
And this may be true, such as on board a US military ship.
Trinidad-born logistics specialist, Officer Nadia Francis, is on board the US Navy vessel Burlington which is currently in T&T on a three-day trip to conduct joint training with the Coast Guard.
Born and raised in Morvant, 41-year-old Francis told the Express she left her homeland at age 17 to reunite with her parents who had gone before her in search of a better life.
Since leaving in 1996, this is the first time she has been back to T&T, only this time she’s now a member of the US military.
Francis said, “I have been in the US navy for 11 years. I have not been back to Trinidad until today. I left since 1996 at the age of 17 and I went to New York City. I joined the military because it was an opportunity for me to do something better for family and myself and to serve the country as well.
“It feels great having to see everything. It’s just so beautiful. I see a lot of things have changed and the food that I haven’t eaten in a long time, it tasted so good.
“I also let my fellow shipmates taste some of the food that we have and I just have some soca in my head and I’m just enjoying my time here right now,” she added.
Describing her experience in the military, Francis said, “My experience is pretty great. When I deploy I get to visit a lot of countries that you can only dream of visiting and one of the countries is this great country right here.”
Francis said she lived in the vicinity of Morvant junction and attended Malick Senior Comprehensive School.
She now lives in Florida, is married, has two children, a boy and a girl. Her son is following in her footsteps.
“My son loves doing what he does, and he is also a logistics specialist like myself, so I’m happy and I’m proud that he is also part of something bigger as well wearing the uniform and serving the country,” she said.
At present, she is working in Administration for the sailors on board the USNS Burlington as part of the command raid.
The USNS Burlington is a United States Navy-led shipbuilding programme to provide a platform intended to support sailors and soldiers in the Department of the Navy and Department of the Army.
Before sailing to T&T, the crew on board the vessel completed a humanitarian mission in Haiti in response to the August 14 earthquake.
However, Francis said she is stationed on the USS Lassen in Florida.
Proud to be a Trini, Francis received an early birthday gift of getting to visit her homeland after 25 years. She will be turning 42 next week.