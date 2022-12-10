Trini fans disappointed as samba boys lose

Disappointed. Shocked. Hurt.
These were common emotions among Brazilian supporters in Trinidad, many of whom shed tears in the aftermath of Croatia’s victory over the samba boys.
Croatia has distinguished itself as the first team to move on to the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinals where it will face Argentina.
The Argentinians defeated the Netherlands on penalty kicks in yesterday’s second match after it ended 2-2 after extra-time.
Around 4.15 p.m. yesterday, Aranjuez bar proprietor Roger Boneo said by telephone: “The boys are still crying. Tears spilling into the hogsheads. Right now, we are backing Argentina.”
There was “disbelief” that Croatia, famous for its enchanting capital city Zagreb, had beaten the beloved Brazilians. Brazilians can claim bragging rights to football legend Pelé, 82.
Consensus was “Brazilians had played like kings.”
Mature gentlemen wished ailing Pelé a speedy recovery. Nevertheless most local Brazilian supporters continued quaffing liquor in Port of Spain–minus the bright smiles. Several football enthusiasts also said they were supporting France, Portugal and Argentina for the coveted trophy. They also felt Brazil, doyens in the soccer world, should give somebody else a chance to reach the zenith.
As all eyes were on Qatar, as Brazil was five minutes away from the 2022 World Cup semifinal on the strength of a beautiful goal by Neymar in extra time.
Then, Croatia happened. The Croatians shocked Brazil, sending the 2022 World Cup favourite home, to the land of samba, in a thrilling penalty-kick finish.
Images of striker Bruno Petkovic celebrating for Croatia sharply contrasted with Neymar’s portrait of anguish. Like an artist on the ball, Petkovic evened the score in the 115th minute.
Summing up sentiments, Mt Lambert-based arranger Leston Paul said by telephone: “That’s sourness. No laughing matter.”
Football is the most popular sport in Brazil and a prominent part of the country’s national identity. The Brazil national football team has won the FIFA World Cup five times, the most by any team–in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002.
Backing dark horses
On the Brian Lara Promenade, small businessman Kevin George, who was supporting Portugal, commented: “I feel sad. Look around, everybody scatter from the Promenade. Nobody was expecting it. Most people like Brazil. They played a good game. Brazilians played like kings. Right now, people threw out their TV sets in Brazil. Plenty items smashed. It’s a big shock. Sadness. I can’t wait for Argentina to create an upset.”
At the entrance to D’Bocas Restaurant on Independence Square, buntings of miniature flags,including the green and gold colours of Brazil, fluttered. Footballs dangled among the triangular-shaped designs, festooned with competing countries’ flags.
Inside, Morvant resident Glen Collins, 68, who was sporting a football jersey with number 10, Neymar, said: “I am disappointed. I have been supporting them since I attended Eastern Boys’ Government School. I thought Brazil would be in the final. I know Trinis are disappointed. As David Rudder sang, ‘Trinidad and Brazil, we have the same vibrations’.”
Collins added: “It’s an exciting game. Splendid tournament. I have been here all the time.”
While sipping on his beer, Collins added: “I will support Argentina now. Messi is the man. It’s all part of Latin America.”
Chiming in, his friend Hugh Allstons, 70, said: “Things are not always the same. The universe moves to its own rhythm. I’m sad. But I’m drinking White Oak. Neymar is the greatest after Pelé. Pelé wore number 10. We wish him a speedy recovery.”
Collins said a visit to Brazil, home of author Jorge Amado, who penned Tent of Miracles, is on his bucket list. “I would love to visit Brazil some day. I admire President Lula.”
Paramin resident Calvin Joseph, who sold freshly culled seasonings at $75 a bundle, said: “I was backing Germany. I backed Japan. Supporting African teams. Only dark horses. It was a great game. I am glad Brazil went home. I’m glad Croatia won.”
Jamaican national George Pickersgill, who was celebrating his 36th birthday yesterday, said: “My T-shirt is white. Croatia all the way. After work, my family and I are going see the Black Panther movie. It’s a double celebration.”
Popular Port of Spain businessman Kenny De Silva, who sold World Cup jerseys at $195 each and footballs at $250 each, said by telephone: “I am backing Portugal. My father is Portuguese (Clement De Silva). Brazil couldn’t win.”