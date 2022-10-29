Trini firms share $100m THA contracts

Three Trinidad-based contractors received close to $100 million in roadwork contracts from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) under the leadership of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.
One contractor, Innovative Roofing Construction Ltd, a roofing company, received the lion’s share, with a $54.7 million contract for roadworks from Milford Road to Pigeon Point, Tobago.
At the THA sitting on Thursday, THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris posed questions to Trevor James, THA Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development.
He asked: “As it relates to road works and infrastructure projects, the Chief Secretary made mention of at a recent press conference, namely, Friendship, Bon Accord, Dutch Fort, Argyle, Shirvan Road, Store Bay Local Road, Gaskin Bay Road, Connector Road, Lammy Road, Argyle and Connector Road to Scarborough RC, can the secretary indicate the following:
a. Which contractors were selected for these projects?
b. What was the amount awarded for each project by the Tobago House of Assembly?”
James said it was unfortunate that Morris’ question was “vague”, and out of an abundance of caution, he did not want to mislead the House and was compelled not to speculate on what the project or project costs are being asked.
Morris said it seemed that James was “dodging” and using “technicalities” to not answer, but he came prepared.
Morris restated his question, asking about specific projects and which contractors were “selected”.
James took issue with Morris’ use of the word “selected” ,and went on to say that there was a selective tendering by which contractors were “awarded” contracts.
James provided three contractors who were given multimillion-dollar contracts:
• Argyle to Roxborough, Bloody Bay Road—Construction Services and Supplies Ltd (CSSL)—$25,872,595.88 (The Express checked and found that this company is based in La Brea, Trinidad).
• Dutch Fort to Scarborough RC—California Stucco Ltd— $19,480,61.06 (main office in Charlieville, Chaguanas, Trinidad).
• Milford Road to Pigeon Point (connecting to Milford Court and Bon Accord Development)—Innovative Roofing and Construction Ltd—$54,781,820 (based in Princes Town, Trinidad).
Roofing company
Morris asked on what basis a roofing company would be selected to conduct works in the most eco-sensitive area at Pigeon Point.
James said he was being “badgered” by Morris and maybe he needed a lesson on how to ask questions.
Morris pressed further that his investigations found that this roofing company is two years established, and works are to be done in the eco-sensitive area of Pigeon Point.
“What is the justification for taking an inexperienced company and putting them to do work in our most eco-sensitive environment,” he asked again, adding that this is the same area where the Sandals project was driven out because of the ecosystem.
The THA presiding officer said she did not think that was a reasonable question at the time, but she would allow Morris to bring the question at the next sitting.
Morris also asked whether a letter of award was awarded or is to be awarded to a company called TN Ramnath, to which James objected, saying that was a new question.
The presiding officer said the questions pertained to roadworks, and James responded that he had no information on what Morris was asking.
Morris reiterated his question and the presiding officer asked James if he could provide a response in writing.
James replied: “I can give the response now, the response is no, I can write it as well.”