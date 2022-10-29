Trini firms share $100m THA contracts

FROM crossing the “big stage” to being honoured on another, artist, designer and bandleader Rosalind Gabriel was yesterday awarded with an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters (DLitt) from The University of the West Indies (The UWI), St Augustine campus, for her decades-long contributions to culture.

With over four decades of involvement in Carnival, 73-year-old Gabriel has created a legacy of hard work and creativity, especially for her contributions to Kiddies’ Carnival. According to The UWI, Gabriel’s love for Carnival started during childhood in the 1950s as she would watch mas bands pass in front of her Stone Street, Port of Spain, home on their routes.