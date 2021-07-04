Trini stranded in US dies of Covid

Trinidadian Akil Inniss, who was stuck in the United States due to Trinidad and Tobago’s border closure, will never get the chance to return home as he contracted Covid-19 and died of the virus last month.
Inniss left Trinidad a week before the borders closed in March 2020 to go to New York to seek medical attention.
The 35-year-old grew up in Morvant and then moved to St James.
Inniss, who worked at the Port Authority, died on June 20, 2021 at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, and his funeral was held last Thursday.
Relaying the news about Inniss, Karen Lee Ghin, a Trinidad-born community activist in New York, said she formed a WhatsApp group for stranded Trinidadians and assisted them with money for food and accommodation until the borders were reopened.
Lee Ghin, originally from Laventille, said it was through Inniss joining the group that they started a friendship and he said he was longing to return home, but lost faith after he applied for exemptions several times and was rejected, even though he had disclosed his medical condition on the form to the Ministry of National Security.
She said he had surgery last year and was recovering nicely when, on June 2, he told her he had contracted the deadly virus.
“My heart broke when he divulged this information as he repeatedly said he did not want to die from Covid. I had to keep telling him to be positive. As the days went by at the hospital, his breathing became laboured when we spoke on the phone. He also complained of not getting fed, so I called the hospital pretending to be his mother and spoke to a nursing assistant, who ensured he was eating daily,” said Lee Ghin.
“I got a call on June 20 from the hospital informing me that Akil died at 5.30 a.m. I wept because I promised him he would go home and enjoy doubles and coconut water once again. I never met him face to face, but we developed a bond and I assisted getting his medication while he was by his family in Brooklyn.”
Lee Ghin said she connected with him as he was also a community activist and was affiliated with the Isaac Terrace Future Generation in St James assisting youths.
“When Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that the borders were reopening on July 17, my heart sunk cause that is all Inniss was waiting to hear as he was ready to come back to T&T. He was also not pleased with how the process of exemptions was being done and was fighting for justice.
“We have lost a bright and promising soul and it’s a pity he could not get to continue his community work to shape the lives of youths. I will dearly miss him and will remember all our laughs,” Lee Ghin recounted.
'Trinis Stuck in USA'
Adesh Mahabir, a Trinidadian who was also seeking exemption to return home, said his first communication with Inniss was sometime around July 2020 as a part of a WhatsApp group chat, “Trinis Stuck in USA”.
Mahabir said members of the group would give support to each other in what was an extremely difficult period for everyone.
“I was shocked and saddened to learn of his passing from Covid-19 a few weeks ago. I cannot begin to imagine what he must have went through during his last days. Having applied for an exemption to return home and be denied several times, like myself, it’s hard to come to terms with his death. Not being able to see his family and friends for one last time is really depressing,” Mahabir added.
Inniss’ uncle Curtis Bethelmy, from Bournes Road, who he grew up with, said it was a real shocker for the family to learn of his passing.
Bethelmy remembered Inniss as a helpful and nice person.
“Akil was a lover of cricket and sports and always liked to engage in topics of importance that affected the wider society. He was always helping the youths and wanted to see a change in how things were being run in Trinidad and Tobago. It hurt us that we could not attend the funeral in the US, due to border closure,” Bethelmy said.
When asked about Inniss’ mother, Bethelmy said she lived in Texas and when she found out about his death she was saddened but tried to remain strong.
“The family just want to keep his memories alive and would like to continue what he was doing for the youths and others within the community. Who would have thought we would have lost Akil to Covid? He will be missed by all,” his uncle lamented.