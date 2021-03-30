Trini teen stranded in B'dos for a month

A 19-year-old Trinidad and Tobago woman has been stranded at an army base in Barbados for more than a month after being denied permission to return home amid Covid-19 restrictions.
The teen has been staying in quarantine at the Barbados Defence Force’s Paragon Base in Christ Church since February 26, according to a media report out of Barbados.
But National Security Minister Stuart Young yesterday said he was surprised to learn about the teenager.
He said his ministry is looking into the matter to determine the facts.
“I was very surprised to see that article. No one has contacted us. There were CAL (Caribbean Airlines) flights from Barbados to (Port of Spain) in March. We are reaching out to find out about this and find it very surprising that no one contacted National Security before,” said Young via WhatsApp, in response to questions from the Express.
A Barbados Today story said that Trinidad and Tobago’s “hardline border policies” are once again resulting in some of its citizens finding themselves stranded in Barbadian quarantine centres.
The report said Barbados Covid-19 facilities manager Alvin Hart laid blame squarely at the feet of T&T’s Government for not granting permission for the teen to return to Trinidad.
The report said Hart confirmed that one such case has now turned into a “full-blown humanitarian effort” to assist the 19-year-old Trinidadian who has been stranded for more than a month.
According to the report, the teenager’s mother, Natalie Astudillo, a Trinidadian living in England, said her daughter has been living at Paragon Base after being denied entry on a connecting flight to Trinidad on February 26.
It said Astudillo explained that her daughter, who has asked that her name be withheld, was expecting to layover for less than an hour at Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) in Barbados.
“But an hour has now turned into 32 days and counting after her negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test was rejected at the GAIA, presumably because it was taken outside of the required 72-hour period prior to arrival,” said the report.
Hart said Barbadian authorities had nothing to do with the decision, according to Barbados Today.
Denied entry
Instead, he contends the young woman’s current predicament is the result of the twin-island republic’s “refusal to grant entry through the Caribbean Airlines flight”, said the report.
“Trinidad has their own stipulations and regulations, and she would not have been the first (Trinidadian) to spend extended time in quarantine facilities at Paragon. You have to apply to go into Trinidad and they tell you when you can come, and unless you have that information from the Government of Trinidad, you cannot board a Caribbean Airlines flight,” Hart is quoted as saying in the report.
Barbados Today said the young woman’s mother contends that her daughter was granted the necessary special permission and had paid a significant amount to get home.
Nevertheless, she was denied entry on the CAL flight while at the departure gate at the Barbados airport.
“After enduring five days of quarantine and completing two negative PCR tests, things went from bad to worse when the young woman realised there would be no definitive word on when the next flight to Trinidad would be taking off,” it said.
It added that after indicating she was in no position to embark on an indefinite hotel stay, she is being housed at Paragon until further notice.
Humanitarian effort
“This has now turned into a humanitarian effort for this young lady, and as facilities manager, it would bother me to put a 19-year-old who knows nobody in Barbados on the streets. This is now a humanitarian effort for one of our regional young women who we are holding there,” Hart said.
Astudillo, who is a nurse in the United Kingdom, added that while her daughter was at GAIA, there was discussion about whether she should continue her journey and be tested in the land of her citizenship.
“She came off of the flight just after six in the evening; she was supposed to clear (Immigration) and go onto the flight to Trinidad....It was really shocking to me and I think they could have just sent her to Trinidad,” she lamented.