Trinidad and Tobago will not be spared from the effects of climate change, says Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, who yesterday called for an “all hands on deck” approach to dealing with increased flooding across the country.
Speaking at the Tulsa Trace pump house in Debe during a tour of drainage projects yesterday, Sinanan said the country had seen a different weather pattern over the past few months, with heavy showers incoming from as early as April.
He said floods had been observed around the world, even in more developed countries in recent times.
He said while the ministry intended to do all it could to address flooding, the population needed to be educated on what could be done by the public to lessen its impact.
This, he said, would include new approaches to caring for the environment and land development.
“Flooding is happening around the world in some of the most developed countries. They have been affected by major flooding. Trinidad will not be spared. And the point now is that we must put all hands on deck. You can see at the breaches and all the major rivers where we have people building on the riverbank, cutting the riverbank, and most of the settlements are in the flood plains. In the past we would get away with that because we have one or two months of downpour or so,” the minister said.
“I don’t think we will be able to get away with that again. We have to revisit where we develop, how we develop, how we build and how we treat the environment that is flooding around the world where all hands have to be on deck. It is what we shared in the past about global warming and temperature change and sea levels rising. It is here now and unfortunately it is something that we have to deal with,” he added.
Sinanan said he had received numerous suggestions on how to act on the issue.
However, he said, it requires time and practical solutions.
“Everybody had all the ideas about how to solve flooding, but I keep saying the countries that have the most resources, the newest technology, are suffering the same fate we are suffering... I heard someone talk about building an island within the sea this week to help with the flooding... if they find themselves in my shoes one day and they know how it operates, they would realise that these pie-in-the-sky ideas are nice dreams, but the reality takes some doing,” he said.
Drainage
Sinanan was accompanied by Minister in the Ministry Richie Sookhai for a tour of drainage and infrastructure projects across the southern region, including areas such as Siparia, Erin and Debe.
He said the ministry had undertaken an aggressive drainage push since January 3.
As part of this push, he said 14 pump sites throughout the country were soon to be upgraded to high-speed pumps, and that work had been ongoing at several of these sites.
Efforts to upgrade the pumps had begun in 2018 but were significantly delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.
At the Tulsa Trace pump site, he said new high-speed pumps had recently been installed.
But over the past two weeks, inclement weather had resulted in at least five breaches along the surrounding watercourses. After technical investigations, he said contractors were mobilised to the site to begin repairs. He estimated the project would take one month and cost $10 million to $12 million.
“We did promise the residents that once we find the engineering solution to deal with it, we would start; and this morning after the tender process and after evaluations and so, the contractors have mobilised.
“We did ask the residents to desist from using the tyres and temporary things we know will not hold out. Once these projects start, they remain ongoing. They get into it and see other breaches and so that needs to be repaired rather than wait for something to happen,” Sinanan said.
Sinanan said drainage costs were high and not as simple as people thought.
He said it was not a case of simply desilting and dredging of watercourses, but also bringing in materials to secure riverbanks and engineering.
The cost of cleaning a river could be as much as the ministry’s entire drainage budget for three years.
“When you are building riverbanks there are certain types of materials you have to bring in if you want the banks to stand up. All those were parts of the engineering process we had to go through...
“Some people tell us why you don’t clean the whole river one time, and this is about 40 to 50 kilometres. That is why the cost to clean the entire river and build the banks might be the entire drainage budget for three years. We must then prioritise areas, and that is why this year you find a very aggressive programme with desilting built. It is not just desilting; it is building banks in certain areas, upgrading the pumps, widening the banks,” said Sinanan.