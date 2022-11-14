Trinis die in fiery Las Vegas crash

Trinidadian Nadine Ramnarine had saved up enough money to buy a ticket to the United States, where she would spend time with her aunt and cousins.
Ramnarine, a 38-year-old janitor, arrived in Nevada, Las Vegas, last week Friday.
In less than 24 hours, the mother of three was killed in a head-on collision which also claimed the lives of her Trinidad-born aunt, 50-year-old Carlma Subero-Hardin, and two cousins–Dorietta Hardin, 17, and Ocean Hardin, 14.
Ramnarine lived with her family in Tabaquite.
Her cousin, Michelle Subero, said yesterday the family was distraught over the incident.
“Four members of our family died in that crash. It is painful and traumatising. We don’t have the details yet but the deaths have been confirmed. This accident happened less than 24 hours after Nadine arrived in Las Vegas,” she said.
The family was told that Subero-Hardin, her two daughters and Ramnarine were driving to the city of Reno to visit Subero-Hardin’s son. “He is attending college and they were going to visit him and drop off some things. The drive is four hours long. My aunt, Carlma, was driving,” Subero said.
An initial police report stated that Subero-Hardin’s vehicle collided head-on with another car. The family’s vehicle exploded on impact, trapping them inside.
“We were told that the bodies were burnt beyond recognition and they are awaiting dental records to confirm identities,” Subero said.
Subero said her aunt (Carlma Subero-Hardin) had visited her childhood home in Trinidad promising to return with her family for Christmas.
Subero-Hardin had planned to stay for one week in Trinidad but stayed the entire month visiting relatives, enjoying the beaches and even spending time cleaning up the church in the village.
“My aunt came last month and she was so happy. She stayed the entire month and we had a lot of fun. Her Trinidadian passport expired and she stayed to renew it and we did everything she wanted. We had family gatherings and she planned to return for Christmas with her three children,” Subero said.
Subero-Hardin migrated to the United States more than 20 years ago and worked as a dental assistant, relatives said.
“But she loved Trinidad. It was her home. She was always telling us to live life to the fullest,” Subero said.
She said Subero-Hardin and Ramnarine shared a close relationship and her cousin was saving her money to travel to Las Vegas. “We grew up very close. She wanted to go to Las Vegas and she was saving up to go. She worked as a cleaner but she would sell eggs and chicken and do all kinds of things,” she said.
Ramnarine was a mother of three children, ages two, 12 and 14.
Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation chairman Henry Awong said the Subero family was well known and respected in the community.
“The entire community of Tabaquite is in mourning at this time, the tragic news and tragic loss of four members of the Subero family. This is the largest family in Tabaquite and heavily involved in traditions in terms of culture. The family has a parang group in the community and it is really a tragic news for the people of Tabaquite,” he said.
Awong recalled meeting Subero-Hardin during her visit to Trinidad last month.
“I met Carlma a few weeks ago. I passed by the Open Bible Church in Tabaquite and she was there with a relative tending to some plants and we had a chat. She said her passport had expired and she had an appointment. She was going to enjoy her stay in Tabaquite. It is so sad that it was her last visit. Nadine, I knew her well too,” he said.
Subero said relatives are preparing to travel to Las Vegas to make funeral arrangement.
—Carolyn Kissoon