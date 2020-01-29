TWO Trinidadians in Wuhan, China, where the deadly coronavirus is believed to have originated, have been told not to travel out of that district, and are under instruction for self-imposed quarantine.
This was disclosed yesterday in a statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which said diplomatic missions in a number of districts in China have been advised by that country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs “that their nationals who are in Wuhan should remain there and undergo self-imposed quarantine”.
The ministry said Trinidad and Tobago’s embassy in Beijing, China, “is in contact with two nationals of Trinidad and Tobago who are in Hubei Province, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (nCOV) in Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei Province”.
The ministry stated: “The embassy has confirmed that there are two nationals of Trinidad and Tobago in Hubei Province, one in Wuhan and another in Qianjiang.”
According to the records of the Embassy of Trinidad and Tobago, “most of the 120 nationals of Trinidad and Tobago who are in China at this time are in Beijing, Hong Kong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Guangdong, Zhejiang, Chongqing and 18 other cities, including Wuhan and Qianjiang”, stated the ministry.
It noted that none of the T&T nationals had asked to be evacuated.
No evacuation requests
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said embassies were advised that Chinese central and local governments have mobilised resources to address the outbreak.
The Foreign Affairs Office of Hubei Provincial Government will also “assist foreign nationals in meeting their day-to-day needs and that a special coordination mechanism to entertain requests from diplomatic missions pertaining to the outbreak has been established”.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has advised that staff should not return to their embassies before February 3, the ministry stated.
It also said: “The Embassy of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago continues to remain in close contact with our nationals in Hubei Province and advises them to follow the advice of local authorities. These nationals have not expressed any desire to be evacuated at this time.”
The ministry said the evacuation procedure had been explained to those people and the Embassy of Trinidad and Tobago in Beijing will resume operation tomorrow.
Cases triple
Restrictions have been imposed by the government of China on public and private transport and on the movement of people in and out of Wuhan, as international news agencies reported yesterday that cases of the virus had tripled.
The Daily Mail in the United Kingdom reported late yesterday that “the death toll has risen to 132 in China, with 6,078 confirmed cases of infection as of Wednesday evening—a day-over-day increase of more than 1,000”.
Other countries in the region are also reporting more people infected—nearly all of them tourists from China, the Mail stated.
The virus emerged a fortnight ago, as it killed several people in China and spread to the United States, Japan, Thailand and Australia. The respiratory illness carries flu-like symptoms and belongs to the coronavirus family.
It is believed the virus originated in Wuhan’s exotic meat markets, which offer a range of wild animals regarded as delicacies by some, including bats and wolves.
Initial transmission of the virus, dubbed (2019-nCoV), was believed to have been “zoonotic”, jumping from animal to human, but was later also reported via human-to-human contact.
This country set in place mechanisms to screen all ports of entry starting last Tuesday, with Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh up to yesterday advising Trinidadians to put off travel to China unless “absolutely necessary”.
T&T remains alert
Locals who have been in contact with a person who has recently travelled to Wuhan or other parts of China are also asked to monitor any flu-like symptoms and seek medical help quickly if they worsen.
On Tuesday, Deyalsingh said more than 14,000 people and 194 flights arriving in T&T through Piarco International Airport had been screened.
In a statement yesterday, The University of the West Indies (The UWI) advised that since news of the outbreak, it has also implemented a monitoring programme of the situation in China, where some of its students are currently located.
The UWI Regional Headquarters in Jamaica said it has an administrative presence and 36 students enrolled in a BSc software engineering programme at UWI-China Institute of Information Technology (UWICIIT), which allows for two years of study at the Global Institute of Software Technology (GIST).
“At this time of inter-semester break, 28 students and one administrator are currently in Suzhou, China,” The UWI stated.
“The UWI is working closely with GIST and other relevant local authorities in China to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff. It is also engaging global precautionary measures as well as the positions adopted by its stakeholder governments in relation to travel advisories and screening protocols.”
The city of Suzhou is not within the epicentre of the virus. However, the GIST campus remains closed until February 23, when the new semester is expected to begin.