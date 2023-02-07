THERE have been no reports of casualties among Trinidad and Tobago nationals living in Turkey and Syria after two massive earthquakes wrought devastation to the two countries.
Since yesterday morning, support has been pouring in for the people of Turkey and Syria after the earthquakes left over 3,000 people dead and thousands injured.
Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne stated that the ministry has received no reports of casualties among Trinidad and Tobago nationals following the earthquakes.
The ministry, he stated, is working closely with Trinidad and Tobago’s Honorary Consul in Istanbul on the matter.
Browne further placed a call to Bengü Yiğitgüden, Ambassador of Türkiye to Trinidad and Tobago in Port of Spain, to express the sympathy and solidarity of the Government and People of Trinidad and Tobago.
The ministry stated that T&T nationals who wish to provide information on loved ones whom they believe may be affected may contact the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs by e-mail at earthquaketurkiye@foreign.gov.tt or telephone at 285-5029 extension 2199.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar also issued a release extending support and condolences to the Turkish people saying she was “deeply saddened” by the devastating loss of lives in Turkey and Syria.
The former prime minister noted that reports stated that the death toll is climbing.
She added that at least 9,733 people in Turkey have been injured with a further 2,403 reported injuries in Syria as of yesterday afternoon.
Persad-Bissessar said, “Many Trinidadians and Tobagonians have an ancestral bond with both Syria and Turkey and may have relatives affected by this tragedy. I wish to express my love, sympathy and support to our Turkish and Syrian communities in this time of crisis. My deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones in this disaster.
“I hope that the survivors are found quickly and wish them a speedy recovery. May God grant all persons affected, comfort, peace and solace in this very difficult time.”
Rescue efforts were underway yesterday across Southern Turkey and Northern Syria following a massive 7.8 magnitude quake which struck near Gaziantep in the early hours of Monday while people were asleep.
Another earthquake with a 7.5-magnitude came later in the day which officials said was not an “aftershock”.
Video footage was shared online of rescuers racing to save people trapped beneath the rubble after hundreds of buildings collapsed in both countries.
World leaders have pledged to send aid after Turkey issued an international appeal for help.
The earthquake was felt by millions of people across Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Cyprus and Israel.
Jen Powell, a US citizen who previously lived in Trinidad but who currently lives in Turkey, told the Express that the family of a contractor she knows was buried in the rubble.
She said the reported death toll and the reality on the ground are very different and the numbers are much higher as many are buried under fallen buildings.
Powell said fear pervades as people, who do not live in affected areas, are worried their buildings can collapse given that the majority of the infrastructure is old.
Meanwhile, travel advisors urged people to not cancel their plans to travel to Turkey noting that the tragedy occurred in the South Eastern area near the Syrian border.
The popular tourist areas such as Istanbul, Cappadocia, Antalya-Fethiye-Marmaris-Bodrum, Izmir-Ephesus are all unaffected.