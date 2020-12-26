Trinis stranded abroad pining for home

A few lucky Trinidadians were hosted by nearby friends for Christmas dinner before parts of Canada returned to heavy lockdowns yesterday in another bid to curb rising Covid-19 infections.
But many Trinidad and Tobago nationals sheltering in place in countries like Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, who were cut off by the closure of local borders and the global near-shutdown of airline services, spent Christmas alone.
Stranded Trinis abroad—thousands of them—have one thing in common: they are pining to come home.
Some are in groups, such as migrant seasonal farm workers in Canada, and most are pleading for the chance to return as they are relying mostly on the kindness of people they befriended over the course of the past few months.
These Samaritans include their employers but as the pandemic drains resources and finances, and parts of Canada yesterday went back into a hard lockdown until January, the weeks ahead look especially bleak.
Stranded seasonal workers live in basic, hostel-type boarding houses and annexes.
They expected to return to Trinidad in early November with the end of apple and other harvests.
This winter will be colder, they expect, and Trini workers are now dipping into earnings they would have brought home to their families this Christmas.
A few managed a pleasant Christmas dinner with friends before returning to their quarters and into lockdown.
They complain mostly that they feel “lost in” and “abandoned” by the system.
Trinidad and Tobago’s borders have been closed since March 21 when the Government launched a Covid-19 response and looked to shield the country from the deadly virus as it spread around the world.
While over 10,000 people have been repatriated on chartered and other special flights, entry into T&T is also being managed according to the ability of the parallel healthcare system to host returnees in mandatory quarantine, or if necessary, place them in Covid-19 care facilities.
Health and Government officials in early December said the parallel system was close to capacity.
They pointed out that repatriated nationals also contributed to the total number of active Covid-19 cases in the country.
National Security Minister Stuart Young, whose ministry is the authority to sign off on exemptions to enter the country, said earlier this month that, as of July 29, there had been 5,539 applications to enter T&T and as at December 4, there were 15,471 applications.
Young has several times said there are more than 300,000 nationals outside of T&T and that some applications represented nationals resident for some time abroad, who were now seeking to return.
He last week also defended the entry into Trinidad for Christmas of Sonel Rowley-Stewart, daughter of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Young, as well as the Prime Minister, said no favouritism was involved and that Rowley-Stewart applied for and was granted an exemption to enter according to process.
Last Wednesday Young said 150 farm workers in Canada will be repatriated on a Caribbean Airlines flight.
He said the total number of exemptions granted to people to enter Trinidad and Tobago as of December 23 is 9557.
Trinidad and Tobago’s borders were closed in March and currently remain closed.
New strain of Covid
Young said the application was made on November 11 by Rowley-Stewart, who was in New York.
Several nationals awaiting repatriation told the Sunday Express they don’t begrudge the Prime Minister his time with his daughter but are hurt that many have received nothing but automated responses to their e-mailed requests for exemptions, some made months ago.
In various support groups formed on platforms like WhatsApp, citizens abroad complained that many having applied for exemptions months ago.
A number of them are in the UK, where the government last week imposed severe restrictions on movement and mixing among households after a new strain of Covid-19 emerged there last month.
While authorities have said mutation at this stage is not unusual and does not negate the effectiveness of a vaccine currently being picked up for distribution worldwide, it must be treated with caution.
The new strain is 70 times more transmissible but does not appear to cause increased illness.
As a result of severe restrictions in the UK, a number of Trinidadians in London are spending the Yuletide season alone.
In North Carolina, one young mother said she, too, was longing to see her eight and 12-year-old children in T&T.
She has been gone almost ten months, having been caught by the closure of the borders.
She hoped she would have been repatriated by now.
“I never expected to be here this long,” she told the Sunday Express yesterday, saying that she had already missed her younger child’s birthday.
She said she applied in May for an exemption.
“I really wish the authorities could find a way to bring more people home. But you are not even getting a reply to the exemption requests aside from the automated reply.”
My children are hurt
Adrian Pottie, a seasonal worker among 38 others who journeyed to Martin Fruit Farms in Ontario, Canada, between July and August, said the group feels only disappointment as they remain stranded overseas.
Pottie said the process was exhausting and communication with the authorities very difficult, as it is mostly done through liaisons with the Trinidad and Tobago Consulate in Toronto.
This is not always reliable and workers have mostly had second-hand information sent to their employers asking that exemption requests be made again, he said.
They try to track flight information on special charters offered by Caribbean Airlines Ltd, through the Government, and hear that a group is due to leave on December 29.
“We don’t have a direct line. We know work is being done to get people home but we are asking the authorities to find ways to bring more of us home.”
Pottie, 36, misses his children, who are in South Trinidad.
He said they are well-cared for but are getting distressed at his continued absence.
The group of workers is suffering, as they are facing their first real winter.
Their employers and some new friends have been as kind as they could and have assisted with heavy winter clothing, supplies and heating.
But there is concern as to how long they are expected to shelter in place and are calling on the Ministry of Labour, as well as the Ministry of Agriculture to take on their case.
“This is no winter wonderland,” Pottie said.
The cause of T&T’s migrant workers stranded in Canada has attracted media attention there, with several reports on their deteriorating conditions and concerns from medical authorities in various counties.
The workers’ employers have also been quoted by Canadian media as questioning the pace at which the T&T Government is repatriating, as well as the process which they found lacking.
The Star in Canada reported that up to Christmas Day “100 migrant workers from Trinidad and Tobago (were) stranded at a Simcoe-area farm, some experiencing a white Christmas for the first time”.
The Star stated that of about 90 migrant workers from T&T employed at Schuyler Farms near Simcoe “only four have made it home”.
The Star reported that despite being exiled in Canada, the workers were determined to enjoy Christmas in Canada.
Trini-style celebration
“The focus for the team at the farm has been to make this a special Christmas for those that weren’t planning to be here and do everything to make it nice,” farm owner Brett Schuyler was quoted as saying. “It is still a gut-wrenching story because people can’t get home for Christmas.” The Star report indicated that up 400 T&T workers were stranded.
Other Canadian media carried similar reports and have said that Jamaica-another Caribbean source of seasonal labour-had mostly transported its nationals home in the past months.
“From tree-decorating competitions to lights on all 14 bunkhouses, to special gifts, Schuyler Farms pulled out all the stops to give their stranded workers a Christmas extravaganza,” The Star reported.
Schuyler will be having sorrel and said he had never seen Christmas with Trinidadians, who “take it really seriously”.
The report also quoted Rachel Singh, who was on her first programme to Canada as a temporary foreign worker.
Although the year has had “a lot of ups and downs” and she’s missing her family, Singh was among those in good spirits.
“It’s exciting to experience something new,” Singh was quoted in The Star story. “Seeing how people celebrate together, the food, the drinks, the lights, the decorating, everything.”
Sidebar
On Wednesday, National Security Minister Stuart Young spoke at a news conference addressing the issue of stranded farm workers.
He said Government has worked closely with the government of Canada to ensure that workers would be returned.
He said workers who left during the border closure were told that they were subject to the Government’s management of the border.
“Again, I smiled as I saw people bawling and screaming and jumping on that bandwagon because the Government has been working very closely with the Government of Canada. The Government’s approach has been the Ministry of National Security and the Minister of Labour which is in charge of these workers. In Canada is the liaison officer for our farm workers who are outside.”
“What I can announce is the two flights we brought back from Canada including the one we did yesterday, we did begin the process of repatriating our nationals who went out as farm workers. There were two categories, those who went out before we closed the borders. Then you all would recall there was large group that were actually threatening to sue the Government to go out and work and we warned them, at the time the signed indemnity and waiver agreements that they would go out of their own accord and if they were outside and they wanted to be subject to the Government’s border management system,” Young said.