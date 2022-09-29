Trinis in Florida have hunkered down and were bracing for the onslaught of Hurricane Ian which made landfall yesterday.
Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said the situation is being monitored.
“We have been monitoring the conditions of our diaspora and staff in Cuba and in the state of Florida, via our missions in Havana and Miami. Thus far, we have received no reports of casualties; a number of students in Cuba have been affected by widespread power outages,” he told the Express.
The Express also spoke to Trinidadians living in Florida, as well as Americans who were praying for protection from the wrath of Ian.
According to reports, Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa yesterday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
Speaking to the Express by phone, Trinidadian pastor Samuel Kalloo said there is fear, as devastation of this magnitude was not expected.
“Hurricane Ian made landfall in Fort Myers and Tampa, and it is heading towards us in Orlando. We have a curfew right now from 8 p.m. Everyone is advised to remain indoors,” he said.
Kalloo said he has been praying and reaching out to members of the congregation to ensure they are okay.
“We are in a state of sadness because in over 100 years we never had something so poignant as this Ian. It is a tough one for everyone to swallow, it is not easy to go through these emotions but I believe in God and the battle is not ours, it is his. I give it to him,” he said.
He said all throughout the counties there are reports of flooding up to ten feet of water.
“No one expected the magnitude of this hurricane. A lot of people took it for granted. Over 200,000 people had to leave Tampa to go to the higher grounds,” he said.
Ferocious winds
Trinidadian Mitch Singh, who lives in Tavares, 20 miles away from Orlando, said they were waiting for Ian and also praying for safety.
He said they have some relief, as his area is above sea level.
Singh said everyone has no choice but to stay indoors and keep safe, as the winds were ferociously strong.
“We have a lot of soldiers right now all over the areas to be impacted. There is law enforcement all over for rescue and relief efforts, and also to prevent looting because everything is shut down,” he said.
“We are worried because it is the largest ever recorded in the last 100 years, I think, to come to these areas. We can hear the winds howling where we are, and the hurricane is not here yet. Roof tiles are peeling off some homes and it’s not here yet.
“It is scary. The uncertainty of it all... we don’t know what can happen tonight and it’s coming in tonight, after 7 p.m. is when it will start. The eye is so big, it’s affecting so many areas,” he said.
“In some areas such as Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Fort Myers there are cars floating away. The palm trees are being stripped or uprooted by the winds. The water is eight feet, there were cameras in areas to monitor and the water has covered all that. A million people right now are without power in Florida,” he added.
Another Trinidadian, Diana Prabhu, who lives in Orlando, told the Express there was panic buying and fear all over the city.
She said groceries ran out of basic supplies such as bread and water.
Tornado warnings
Brittany Marks, an American, said she was mandated by the county to evacuate her home in Cape Coral.
She moved more inland to Naples, which was also on Ian’s destructive path.
“There are trees that were completely uprooted and fallen over. In front the house right now there is a tree that was uprooted and landed at the front door, blocking us in. We had many tornado warnings and we were running to the bathrooms to be safe, as it’s the only place without large windows,” she said.
“The Ritz Carlton right down the street from me is under water. There are so many places that are totally flooded out,” she said, adding that some people are being rescued in air boats.
She said she is extremely worried about the destruction Ian caused in Cape Coral.
“I honestly don’t know if I’m going to have a home to go back to,” she said.
American Brian Roberts, from Temple Terrace, Florida, said he has lived in Florida his whole life and has been through at least ten hurricanes. “I stocked up on dry food and essentials as best as I could two days ago,” he said.
He said some areas were without power and there were a fair number of downed tree limbs, but no major devastation. He said the Florida governor was still considering a curfew.
“I have two sons. One is eight years old, and the other is ten. They’re making the best of it. Our Internet went out this morning, so we’ve been trying to keep them entertained. It’s particularly hard because my older son has autism and has a very specific routine,” he said.
Generous people
There was also an outpouring of generosity and charity for those in need.
Sarah Maharaj, who runs Tara’s Roti Shop in Tampa, posted on Facebook that she was willing to help Trinidadian students who are impacted by the storm, and provided her phone number. She told the Express her mother started the roti shop 27 years ago and she always gives back to keep her mother’s legacy alive.
Maharaj said there were some power outages and she believes Tampa was spared the full brunt of Ian.
Vashty Budhu, who lives in West Palm Beach, said they experienced heavy rainfall, but were spared the eye of the storm.
“It’s scary to see this coming, and the uncertainty at the beginning as to where it will hit was traumatic,” she said.
She said she was worried about those in the direct path of Ian, and prayed for the safety of all the people who would be affected.
Trinidadian Devika Ragoobarsingh, who lives in Fort Lauderdale, said they experienced heavy rainfall and there were some areas where there was landfall, such as Plantation and Davie.
She said all government offices and schools were closed, as well as some businesses. She said Trinis will always be Trinis, as there were some who took advantage of the closures and enjoyed a “Hurricane party” as Fort Lauderdale was not severely hit by Ian.