TRIPLE DELIGHT

Track cyclist Nicholas Paul became the first Trinidad and Tobago athlete to win three medals at a single Commonwealth Games when he won bronze in the men’s kilometre Time Trial yesterday.
The 23-year-old Paul, who won gold on Saturday in the men’s keirin and followed up with silver on Sunday in the men’s sprint, clinched his third medal at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London.
Paul wasn’t the fastest out of the gates, clocking 19.21 seconds over the first 250 metres, but his finishing speed was impressive as he clocked 1:00.089, coming in just behind the Australian pair of Thomas Cornish, who took silver in 1:00.036 and Matthews Glaetzer, who won gold in :59.505.
Speaking about his gold and silver medal rides over the weekend, Paul said yesterday: “I am really happy with my performance. Firstly, I would like to say a big thanks to God because, without him, this would not have been possible. I am really happy with my performance in the keirin. The Commonwealth Games is another big games and one of my major targets this year on my charts, so, to be able to come out and win the gold in the keirin was really a special moment.
“It is the first gold for team TTO so it is always a pleasure to be able to win in the Red, White and Black and to rep(resent) to the best of my abilities, so I was really happy to win the first gold for Trinidad and Tobago at this Commonwealth Games.”
Paul said the keirin victory didn’t call for any special strategies apart from timing. “At the end of the day in keirin racing it is a split second that you make a decision, so I think I just made my decision and made my move at the right time to be able to get the upper hand on my opponents,” he said.
About his silver medal ride, Paul said it was tough given the schedule of events. “To be able to win a silver medal in the sprint as well after a long day in the keirin, I would say it was really a great feeling to come out here to be able to ride with some of the best guys in the world and to be able to actually produce great rides and come out with the silver medal,” the men’s flying 200m record-holder said.
“At the end of the day, it was a hard long day but it still paid off in the end and I am really happy with my performances,” he added.
Unprecedented triple medals
Meanwhile, former national cyclist and former Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) president Michael Phillips yesterday put Paul’s Commonwealth Games achievements in perspective when he told the Express: “We are really happy with Nicholas Paul’s ride today. Having three medals at the Commonwealth Games is unprecedented for any Trinidadian in the same Games, so that we are pleased with it.
“And I think the compact programme has made it so that no one particular rider has been able to dominate. I think the fact that there has been shorter rests and he has been competing in all the different rides where some of the other countries would have gone up and down themselves, we can feel very proud of a gold, silver and bronze.
“I think that is a complete performance for him to have been on the podium for each event he has competed in. So, we look forward to more great events. Of course, the difference between now and the Olympics is experience. He is a couple of years older so we can look forward to him started to build on what he has done so far.”
And local cycling legend Gene Samuel was also impressed by Paul’s performance, saying it was another good ride by the Gasparillo native in the kilometre time trial.
“If it was one ride, I think he would have had a better chance. I saw he was getting a bit tired from the semi-finals in the sprint on Sunday hence the result in the final,” he said, adding, “He still went on to get the silver in the sprint was really good. The keirin performance was lovely and yes, we wish he could have gotten more gold but let’s not be ungrateful.
“He had the discipline and dedication to put the ingredients together to come out on top with the good support of his family. He’s going to continue to do wonderful things for Trinidad and Tobago,” Samuel said.