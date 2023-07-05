Triumph of a single mom

Despite the odds stacked against her, Felicity SDMS Hindu School pupil Ciara Ramnath has passed the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam and secured a place in her first-choice school, Holy Faith Convent, Couva.
The 12-year-old was among 18,797 pupils who this year completed the exam despite being in and out of physical classrooms as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
On Monday, however, as parents and pupils anxiously received the long-awaited exam results, Ciara and her mother, Aneera Ramnath, celebrated at their Chaguanas home, putting all the difficult years behind.
Ramnath, a 31-year-old single mother of four, said Ciara’s father had been stabbed to death in 2011 when her daughter was only four months old.
Kirtland Forde, 38, who was at that time the sole provider in the household, was knifed to death during a lime with friends in Maraval.
Left to raise Ciara and her eldest son without financial support, Ramnath says she has worked multiple jobs over the past 12 years to ensure her children were provided for.
And despite having gone without, she says her daughter worked hard and succeeded on her own.
“Because being a single parent, it has been difficult. You have to work whatever jobs you get to get by, so I was not around a lot because of work, and right now I am a babysitter who has been here for six years.
“It has been difficult to get time off to be with them in school and so on. Really and truly with the schoolwork, I took the time I had to help them.
“She was struggling a little bit for the SEA, but she did most of the work on her own. She tried to work it out as best as she could. I tried to provide.
“When she got her results, she was overjoyed. We could not believe she passed for her first choice. I am very proud of her. I don’t take any credit. She did that on her own.
“It showed her that she can do things. It makes me feel that despite the challenges we had, their heads are on good shoulders,” she said.
Ciara will be attending her first choice and her mother’s alma mater, Holy Faith Convent in Couva, in September. Having herself graduated at the Form Five level, Ramnath said she pushed her children to appreciate the value of being educated.
“It is a financial struggle because it is not a very high-paying job. I was only able to make it to Form Five. So, the jobs, you can’t really get something good with that.
“That is why I push them, and I make sure they have everything they need for school. All of them are doing well, and that is my major concern—their school work,” she said.