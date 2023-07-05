Triumph of a single mom

Annera Ramnath

SEA success: Annera Ramnath and her daughter, Ciara, who passed the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam for her first choice, Holy Faith Convent, Couva.

Despite the odds stacked against her, Felicity SDMS Hindu School pupil Ciara Ramnath has passed the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam and secured a place in her first-choice school, Holy Faith Convent, Couva.

The 12-year-old was among 18,797 pupils who this year completed the exam despite being in and out of physical classrooms as a result of the Covid-19 ­pandemic.

On Monday, however, as parents and pupils anxiously received the long-awaited exam results, Ciara and her mother, Aneera Ramnath, celebrated at their Chaguanas home, putting all the difficult years behind.

Ramnath, a 31-year-old single mother of four, said Ciara’s father had been stabbed to death in 2011 when her daughter was only four months old.

Kirtland Forde, 38, who was at that time the sole provider in the household, was knifed to death during a lime with friends in Maraval.

Left to raise Ciara and her eldest son without financial support, Ramnath says she has worked multiple jobs over the past 12 years to ensure her children were provided for.

And despite having gone without, she says her daughter worked hard and ­succeeded on her own.

“Because being a single parent, it has been difficult. You have to work whatever jobs you get to get by, so I was not around a lot because of work, and right now I am a babysitter who has been here for six years.

“It has been difficult to get time off to be with them in school and so on. Really and truly with the schoolwork, I took the time I had to help them.

“She was struggling a little bit for the SEA, but she did most of the work on her own. She tried to work it out as best as she could. I tried to provide.

“When she got her results, she was overjoyed. We could not believe she passed for her first choice. I am very proud of her. I don’t take any credit. She did that on her own.

“It showed her that she can do things. It makes me feel that despite the challenges we had, their heads are on good shoulders,” she said.

Ciara will be attending her first choice and her mother’s alma mater, Holy Faith Convent in Couva, in September. Having herself graduated at the Form Five level, Ramnath said she pushed her children to appreciate the value of being educated.

“It is a financial struggle because it is not a very high-paying job. I was only able to make it to Form Five. So, the jobs, you can’t really get something good with that.

“That is why I push them, and I make sure they have everything they need for school. All of them are doing well, and that is my major concern—their school work,” she said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Those scoring below 30% need extra help’

The 2023 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination results are an improvement over last year’s results, according to the percentages released on Monday by the Ministry of Education.

However, Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association presi­dent Martin Lum Kin said there needs to be further intervention in place for children scoring below 30 per cent.

Triumph of a single mom

Triumph of a single mom

Despite the odds stacked against her, Felicity SDMS Hindu School pupil Ciara Ramnath has passed the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam and secured a place in her first-choice school, Holy Faith Convent, Couva.

LATT warns politicians

LATT warns politicians

THE Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) has made stinging criticisms of politicians who go on public platforms and make comments which encourage the belief that this country’s Judiciary is not impartial.

In a media release yesterday, the LATT headed by Lynette Seebaran Suite, SC, stated that the LATT views with great concern recent comments made on political platforms regarding proceedings which are currently engaging the attention of the Court of Appeal.

Khan to CJ: Reopen all Criminal Courts

Khan to CJ: Reopen all Criminal Courts

Criminal Bar Association (CBA) president Israel Khan, SC, has written to Chief Justice Ivor Archie calling on him to reopen all Criminal Courts and District Criminal Traffic Courts in Trinidad and Tobago.

By later dated June 16, Khan told the Chief Justice that the Criminal Bar Association has received complaints from members of the Criminal Bar in relation to the delay in the reopening of all Criminal Courts.

NAKED SELF-INTEREST

NAKED SELF-INTEREST

Naked self-interest.

So said St Vincent and the Grena­dines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves yesterday, as he reviewed the United States’ policy toward Venezuela and the restrictions imposed on countries like Trinidad and Tobago and other members of Caricom, in respect of doing business with that country.

Recommended for you