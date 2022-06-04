Tropical wave brings floods, fallen trees...

FLASH floods inundated parts of downtown Port of Spain yesterday, briefly causing people to be stranded while trying to get home.
Areas east of the capital were not spared either, with floods reported in parts of St Augustine as well as Woodbrook.
Yesterday’s heavy rainfall was the continuation of instability caused by a tropical wave that began affecting both islands on Thursday morning, which led to floods in Central and South Trinidad.
The Meteorological Service predicted thunderstorms, flash flooding and minor traffic disruptions and on Thursday Central and South Trinidad received the bulk of flooding while North Trinidad was spared.
Around 1 p.m. yesterday in Port of Spain, the rains began as a heavy drizzle which then turned into a thunderstorm by around 2 p.m.
South Quay was flooded with high-wheeled vehicles being the only ones able to traverse the high water in some places.
Other streets in the capital were briefly flooded as well, but pedestrians and employees in those areas said there was a quick run-off of water.
In Fort George, west of the capital, there were reports of a fallen tree while parts of Diego Martin were flooded briefly.
In St Augustine, motorists reported seeing floods along Eastern Main Road, while in Guayaguayare and Biche there were reports of fallen trees which were removed by the Disaster Management Unit of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM).
Medium chance
Conditions in both Trinidad and Tobago are expected to settle today as the tropical wave which caused heavy rainfall on Thursday and yesterday has since passed.
In a statement posted to social media, the Met Service reported that “the probability of thunderstorm activity has now decreased to a medium chance. This will further decrease to a low chance as conditions improve”.
The Met Service added that while there were cloudy conditions over both islands up to yesterday evening, heavy rains and winds were not expected into last night, with fair conditions expected today.