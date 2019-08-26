Alistra Mack-Kampo

MURDERED: Alistra Mack-Kampo

At the weekend, the public was shocked by news that a pregnant mother of three, Alistra Mack-Kampo, had been fatally chopped by a close teenage male relative, with most condemning the alleged offender.

However, one person sought to present a different view, posting to Facebook yesterday that the alleged killer, said to be a 19-year-old, had been depressed and frustrated at having to parent his younger siblings.

Zahir Ali stated in a post that the young man was a former classmate of his son’s and “he lived a life of poverty”.

He quoted his son as saying: “I actually sat next to him on orientation day”, adding that the alleged killer graduated last year with six CXC passes.

“He always seemed sad and determined,” the classmate stated, adding that the teen carried resentment at having to fulfil the role of a parent.

