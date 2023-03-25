TROUBLED WATER

MORE than 240,000 people in Central Trinidad are being affected by reduced production at the Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago’s (Desalcott) Caroni Water Treatment Plant.
The reduced production is as a result of algae build-up in the plant’s intake system, Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) chief executive Kelvin Romain said yesterday.
Romain was speaking at a news conference at the Ministry of Public Utilities’ St Clair head office yesterday.
“There is some algae build-up in their intake system as a result of some high temperatures... we are experiencing the development of algae in the sea water,” he said.
“That would have resulted in a reduced supply from Desalcott which obviously would have resulted in a shortfall in our supply.”
Desalcott general manager John Thompson said algae build-up is not a new issue and happens annually.
He said it worsens in the dry season.
“This year it’s lasted much longer and much higher in quantity. Climate change generally has not helped.”
He explained that the plant’s filtration systems are clogged, but that Desalcott is working assiduously to address the issue, using chemicals to try to clear the algae.
He said a long-term solution is also being explored which will involve installing microfiltration systems which are more efficient in dealing with algae.
But he said this system is very expensive and can cost millions of US dollars and may take around 12 months to install and have up and running.
In the meantime, customers in areas including Fyzabad, Penal, Siparia, Freeport, Waterloo, Balmain, Claxton Bay, Pointe-a-Pierre and other areas have been experiencing delayed schedules and reduced pressure in their taps.
Ruptured raw water main
Romain said the water supply to these areas is being supplemented with a truck-borne water service, as well as “moving around the water in the South region using other sources of supply”.
As of now, he said there is no plan to impose any water restrictions.
Additionally, customers in Freeport and environs are being affected by another unrelated issue.
Romain said there has been a ruptured raw water main at the Freeport Water Treatment Plant which has decreased that plant’s production by some 35 per cent.
He said repairs are being conducted and are expected to be completed by midday today, but he noted the water supply in that region has been irregular.
Romain said WASA has started a series of projects involving the drilling of wells, which are expected to be completed by July.
He said this would see an additional 1.2 million gallons of water going into the Freeport plant, which will improve service in the areas handled by that facility.
“So, we expect some relief to that particular area by mid-2023,” he stated.