Trucker with big dreams for family dies in Tobago

As fast as one hearse left, another one arrived.

This was the scene at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope, yesterday outside an apparently overwhelmed mortuary with bodies of loved ones who have died of Covid-19, coupled with other deaths.

When the Express visited the mortuary, relatives of patients who had died from Covid-19 and other illnesses said the same thing—bodies are piling up.

Some people also complained of the long wait times before they could be given service at the mortuary.

Though chief executive officer (CEO) of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) Davlin Thomas said people who died from Covid-19 were not being stored at Mt Hope, relatives said this was not the reality.