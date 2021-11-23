Trucker with big dreams for family dies in Tobago

Hansraj Ronnie Nanack, the 42-year-old truck driver who was crushed to death in an accident in Tobago on Monday, was a father of two young children.
He was a lead actor in the Felicity Ramleela celebrations and had plans to build his own home next year.
Nanack, who lived with his wife and children in Cumuto, Trinidad, began working at Alescon Readymix Ltd three months ago. He drove a cement truck and this was the second time he had travelled to Tobago for work.
His wife, Vicky , told the Express yesterday her husband called her before driving away in the truck on Monday. In a telephone interview, Vicky said, “He called me just before he left to go on that job. He spoke with the two children and told me to take good care of them until he got back. He never wanted to leave them. When he came back after the first time in Tobago he said he didn’t want to go back. But he needed the job. He had been unemployed for almost three years and three months ago he got this job as a truck driver.”
Vicky said her children, ages five and two, were asking for their daddy. “I don’t know what to say to them. They love him so much and will miss him a lot,” she said.
She said her husband was religious and had participated in the Felicity Ramleela celebrations for more than 15 years. She said he played lead roles and was well respected in the community. “He was originally from Felicity but we recently moved to Cumuto by my parents,” she said.
She said Nanack had plans to build his own home in Felicity and to return there next year, before the start of physical school.
“My son started primary school in Felicity and since we moved to Cumuto he kept asking to go back. So my husband got a piece of land from his father and wanted to start his home in January. He was really trying to go back to our son can return to school in Felicity,” she said.
Vicky said she learned of her husband’s death through a relative who worked at the same company. “This morning I was able to speak with an eyewitness who said my husband was driving down a narrow road and he went too close to the edge and because of the load on the truck it overturned in the ditch,” she said. Nanack was driving the truck loaded with six cubic metres of concrete in Speyside, Tobago, when he lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn.
Vicky said her husband’s body would be returned to Trinidad where an autopsy would be performed.
“The company is assisting with everything and we are grateful for that. After the autopsy we will make arrangements for the funeral. It is very difficult because he was a healthy, religious happy person. He had big dreams for our family,” she said.