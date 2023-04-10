‘Trust in Christ, live as people of faith’

THE faithful and people who are wrestling with “circumstances,” or “drama” in their lives should trust in the risen Christ.
So said Roman Catholic Archbishop Fr Jason Gordon yesterday as he delivered the Easter Sunday homily at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Independence Square, Port of Spain.
Gordon also said: “We must live as people of faith, hope and love. But the greatest is love. Love conquers the tomb.”
Easter Sunday was observed after 40 days of prayer, fasting, and alms-giving known as Lent. Through spiritual struggle and self-denial of food, drink and pleasures, Christians prepared themselves to “die spiritually” with Christ on Good Friday, the day of the crucifixion, so they could “rise again” in new life on Easter.
Also officiating at the service were Ugandan-born priest Fr Kintu Augustine and Deacon Malcolm Job.
Several members of the congregation were dressed in red, signifying the blood of Jesus Christ and his victory over death and sin. Others were decked off in bright colours and donned dresses with floral prints to mark the beauty and rebirth at Easter.
Gordon’s message was taken from John 20 verses 1 to 9, which made reference to Mary Magdalene’s visit to the tomb and then fleeing to Simon Peter and other disciples when she saw the stone had been taken away from the tomb and the linen cloths were lying there.
During his homily, Gordon urged citizens to not live in fear and to recognise that death has no power over them.
“Peter and the disciples know if you are stealing a body, you need to grab the clothes and go. You have to cover it. Jesus Christ is risen from the dead. He (Peter) saw and he believed. The truth of the resurrection is to recognise that death has no power over us.”
Gordon added: “Open your heart to God, who is risen from the dead. He wants to show us the depth of love and understanding. Say to Him, ‘I want to know you, God. I want to know your love and the power of your resurrection in my life’.”
‘Gave up bread and fish’
For the Easter Sunday service, the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception was decorated with gigantic bouquets sprouting sunflowers and ginger lilies.
Hymns including “Hosanna” and “Amen” were sung lustily. Congregants recited the Lord’s Prayer and partook in Holy Communion. Prayers were said for Pope Francis and the country. Another highlight was the blessing pronounced upon the congregation by the priests. Armed with green palms, they gently flicked holy water on believers.
After the service, Gordon greeted everyone and wished them a happy and holy Easter.
One worshipper who made the trek from Chaguanas to Port of Spain for the service, Zulan Belcon, who was accompanied by her son Jahsiah Belcon, six, explained why she came to the church and what she sacrificed for Lent.
“I gave up bread and fish during Lent. I gave up peas. I like to come to this church because I was baptised here; m son was baptised here. I want to draw nearer to Christ. He is the way, the truth and the ife.”