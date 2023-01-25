TSC defends ‘transparency’ in filling vacancies

THE Teaching Service Commission (TSC) has defended its “commitment” to transparency in filling vacancies in the nation’s schools, as a row develops with denominational schools over the selection process for primary school teachers.
In a statement this week, the TSC sought to emphasise that it remains committed to the process and the Concordat 1960, which oversees the relationship between denominational schools and the State.
The commission is chaired by retired principal of St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain, Dr Elizabeth Crouch, however, the release was not signed.
The commission’s statement precedes a meeting set for 3 p.m. tomorrow at its Port of Spain office, following its invitation to talk issued last Thursday to the religious heads of denominational schools.
The TSC has been accused by the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) of breaching the concordat by proposing changes to the selection process for primary school teachers so that denominational boards are left out.
Denominational education boards currently approve suitably qualified people for teaching jobs at their primary and secondary schools.
They are subsidised by the State while allowed to run their schools, supervised by various checks and balances, including the concordat.
The SDMS last week issued a pre-action protocol letter to the TSC and Ministry of Education, warning that the original selection process be observed or further legal action would be taken.
The SDMS’ sentiments found favour among the denominational education faction, with Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon later stating that “generations would be lost” if such schools were not allowed to exist.
The SDMS, on Monday, responded to the commission’s invitation to meet, with questions as to the material intended to be discussed and indicated an unwillingness to be present until this was clarified.
The TSC’s media release said it “wishes to reaffirm its commitment to the filling of vacant offices in our nation’s schools”.
“With regard to the denominational schools, the Commission has set out a process which is open and transparent,” it said.
“This process allows all eligible and qualified persons of the various denominations and faiths to apply for offices as a consequence of an advertisement in the public domain.”
All legal
The commission said the process was “consistent with legal and constitutional provisions and with the Concordat of 1960”.
“The Concordat in Article 4 recognizes that legal and constitutional arrangements apply,” the TSC said, adding, “Importantly, this process also respects the role of denominational bodies in the selection of suitably qualified and eligible persons of their faith. The Commission is pleased that through this process, opportunities are open to all persons of the various denominations and faiths who are interested in teaching in government assisted schools.”
The release further said that the commission “reiterates its commitment to a recruitment process that resides within the law and is both transparent and equitable”.
“The Commission acknowledges the critical need to have our schools capably resourced in the shortest possible time and will continue to act within its constitutional remit to achieve this goal, while observing all legal, administrative and financial constraints,” it said.
The SDMS has also expressed concern that the commission has called a meeting with religious heads and not yet the educational boards of denominational schools.
The commission’s invitation was sent to Dr Rampersad Parasram, the Dharmacharya of Trinidad and Tobago, but the SDMS has said it would not attend.