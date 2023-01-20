TSC faces legal threat from Maha Sabha

A LEGAL threat has been issued to the Education Ministry and the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) over what was said to be an unlawful change in the method for the selection of teachers for denominational schools.
That threat came in the form of a pre-action protocol letter that was issued yesterday by attorneys for the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS).
Attorneys Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh, Rhea Khan, Karuna Maraj and Stefan Ramkisson issued the letter to both Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and TSC chairman Elizabeth Crouch warning that if the new policy was not reversed, then High Court action would be filed.
The attorneys claimed that the new process was in contravention of the long-standing Concordat since it now excluded the input from the various denominational boards, including their client.
The Concordat is an agreement between the Government and the heads of the various denominational boards on terms in which the denominational boards of education would run Government-assisted denominational schools.
The letter stated that on November 25, last year, by way of a letter the TSC communicated its decision to depart from the settled practice of denominational boards first interviewing applicants for teaching positions, assessing them and thereafter submitting a list of desirable candidates to the TSC for approval.
“The TSC has replaced this method of recruitment, which was based on the Concordat, and instead introduced a new system which completely excludes denominational schools from the recruitment process of teachers whereby the TSC would advertise for teaching positions, assess the applicants on its own, and subsequently impose upon denominational schools the State’s choice of applicants to teach in denominational schools subject to the right to object held by denominational schools,” the letter stated.
It went on to add that the decision was also irrational and illegal.
The attorneys stated that by letter dated December 25, last year the TSC gave as its reason for departing from the established recruitment process that it was required to comply with the TSC regulations.
“However, the said letter stopped short of explaining clearly why it was of the view that the current practice was not in accordance with the TSC regulations or the precise basis for changing the existing process.
“The TSC’s decision is therefore predicated upon an erroneous interpretation of the TSC regulations and is therefore illegal and/or irrational.
“The TSC’s decision also contravenes our client’s constitutional rights to the protection of law guaranteed by Section 4(b) the right to freedom of religious belief and observance guaranteed by Section 4(h) and the right of a parent or guardian (many of whom are SDMS members) to provide a school of his own choice for the education of his child.
“It is our view that these constitutional rights must be interpreted in light of the unique history and development of education in Trinidad and Tobago which includes the guarantees expressed in the Concordat,” stated the letter.
The attorneys gave the Education Ministry and the TSC 14 days from yesterday’s date to favourably respond to the letter.
Should they fail to do so, the lawyers warned that they would have no choice but to initiate High Court proceedings.