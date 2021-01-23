Tsoiafatt-Angus a woman of service

Elections come and elections go, and promises are not always delivered.
But Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election independent candidate for Scarborough/Calder Hall, Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus is not a woman of promises.
She says she is a woman of service.
“In my heart I am a servant of the people,” Tsoiafatt-Angus said in an interview with the Sunday Express.
It is with this philosophy she is hoping to impact tomorrow’s THA election results.
Tsoiafatt-Angus said the people of Tobago have been crying out for leadership, and she has answered those calls.
Food security is at the top of Tsoiafatt-Angus’ agenda, as she aims to lobby for increased funding to farmers, provide policies which can aid in more sustainable profitable approach to farming, and install an agro-processing unit in the district to engage the community and encourage youth to get involved in agriculture.
“Over the past 12 years, I was called by the people of Mt St George, as well those within the Scarborough/Calder Hall community to serve as their representative, and I was motivated to heed their call this time around.
“I entered politics because I heard people crying out for a system that was not serving their needs. While in private practice, there were lots of persons who visited me, not by choice but through desperation and hope.
“In my upbringing and in my heart, I am a servant of the people. It is what led me to become a medical doctor and specialise in family medicine to care for people,” Tsoiafatt-Angus said.
She grew up in the communities of Rockly Vale with her grandparents, and later in Mt Pelier with her parents.
Tsoiafatt-Angus learned from her great-grandmother who was a preschool teacher in the community, her grandfather who through his bookstore mentored generations, and her parents who were both pharmacists.
“They always involved us in their work as it was a family business which included home visits, delivery of medicines and the provisioning of a credit line for those who could not afford. My parents specifically groomed us to follow our hearts, as long as we do it to the best of our ability.
“I remember when a gentleman ran away from the hospital in his gown and came to my practice, begging to be transferred to Trinidad because the waiting time for his surgery was long. I made the arrangements for his private care for a successful surgery. I felt that through meaningful policies, the system could be improved and impact a greater number of lives than the few that I could on my own. Those policies also go beyond health, as many determinants of health are related to the social and environmental conditions in our lives,” Tsoiafatt-Angus said.
Throughout her campaign as an independent candidate, she has faced some challenges, but funding has been her greatest challenge, she said, adding that she couldn’t be where she is today without “grassroots support”.
“As a society the party system is so ingrained, it is difficult for financiers to see the future value that is being shared by an independent. It has, however, been the greatest source of my strength, as I saw the grassroots and the Tobago diaspora come alive through my vision for the people and some have provided support.
“One cocoa at a time to full the basket. It has opened my eyes, mind and spirit to the fact that people are adamant for positive and meaningful change and are willing to put out to ensure that change becomes a reality. These challenges and opportunities also forced me to develop new strategic measures which ensured that I optimise and recalculate the use of the limited resources available. I am proud to also say that a lot of the contributions received were invested right back into Scarborough/Calder Hall for assets such as masks, printing of T-shirts and banners, songs, music vans, office printer needs and more,” Tsoiafatt-Angus said.
She said politicians lack apathy.
“Another difficulty is the level of apathy of our electors. Persons are frustrated, disenfranchised and have lost hope in a system that is supposed to give them a brighter future. One by one, house by house, call by call, my team and I have been working to give them hope and to convince them that voting for change is the only way their hopes and dreams can be realised.”
She hopes one day to experience an “even balance of women and men in politics and for it to be so normal that we would not have to keep talking of breaking the glass ceiling”.
“There are many experiences women have which they will be passionate about articulating and pursuing; however, a man with the best intentions may not always pursue the same concern with a degree of passion, given a woman’s inherent caring.
“It is, therefore, always important in any walk of life to ensure that gender equality and equity are in place for the best results. If you look at Germany, New Zealand and Barbados today, the passionate leadership demonstrated is in relation to their success, stability and growth,” Tsoiafatt-Angus said.
She believes mudslinging politics only destroy relationships.
“The way we conduct ourselves in politics has been a challenge for me as a woman and as a mother. People want to hear about the issues and there are enough issues upon which to focus. What have you done? What are you willing to do? Where can you be held accountable? What will you do differently? The mudslinging, name calling, rumour mongering and even threats to livelihood, destroy lives and families.
“We are a small island where many of us are related to each other, and we must remember that during the campaign season. We must live here and most likely have to work with one another in the aftermath. Respect in campaigning has to be a must and the rights of a person to choose must be respected,” she said.