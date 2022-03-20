TSTT looks to fund severance costs

State majority-owned Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) yesterday confirmed it has started the process to secure funding from international markets to cover severance costs for employees of the beleaguered telecoms company.
A proposed restructuring exercise that will result in hundreds of retrenchments is still “in its formative stages”, and no “definitive” number of employees have been impacted, TSTT said in a statement.
“On the 1st February, 2022, TSTT submitted to its representative majority unions (RMUs), as well as its management staff, a proposal to restructure the company, given the current realities of the global and local telecommunications industry, and this proposal is the subject of ongoing consultations with the RMUs and management staff.
“TSTT also announced on the 4th February, 2022, that it had commenced the process to secure funding from the financial markets to cover the separation costs of its proposed restructuring exercise,” the company said.
The Express’ lead story yesterday reported that TSTT was seeking to borrow $476 million to facilitate the retrenchment of 573 workers.
The move to fund a retrenchment exercise was first confirmed on Monday on LatinFinance.com and subsequently by the Express’ perusal of TSTT’s information memorandum for its bond issue.
The information memorandum said that TSTT added $476 million to its 8.3 per cent 2029 bond offering to cover the cost of severance pay for 573 employees as part of its downsizing plans.
This was according to a securities filing, and TSTT priced the deal at par to yield 8.30 per cent in a deal arranged by Oppenheimer and Republic Bank.
TSTT indicated it would pay a premium of $0.05 on the dollar to bondholders who agreed to add the new debt onto its existing 2029 debt.
Actual number of impacted
employees not certain
TSTT’s statement yesterday said it was too soon to estimate the number of workers who may be impacted, and noting the prolific use of Internet tools like WhatsApp and the impact of Covid-19, added: “These and other factors continue to have a crippling impact on the company’s business and its results, with TSTT’s revenue falling by $453 million during the past financial year ended March 31, 2021—18 per cent less than the prior year.”
It added: “The proposal is still in its formative stages as to the number of employees who might be potentially impacted, but as part of making arrangements for the possibility that the proposal—whether as made or some varied form of it following the conclusion of consultations—might be implemented, TSTT had to seek funding to cover the cost of the proposed restructuring,” the company said.
“It is only after the consultations have been completed that the proposed size and shape of the organisation will be determined, and the actual number of any impacted employees will be known. At the moment, any stated, cited or quoted number of potentially impacted employees cannot be, and is not, definitive because this (among others) is a matter which is the subject of the ongoing consultations.”
The Government earlier this month named a Cabinet subcommittee to review the status of TSTT and make recommendations on its future.
Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young, in announcing the committee, noted T&T’s majority ownership in TSTT and Cable and Wireless’ minority holding of 49 per cent.
Young had said: “A decision was taken by Cabinet to appoint a subCabinet committee to take a look at TSTT’s current position and the status they are in now. Secondly, to take a look at are they fit for purpose in an ever-changing world, in a revolution that’s taking place in front of our eyes in the telecommunications industry, and thirdly, on behalf of the people of T&T, to come back with recommendations to the Cabinet as to what we believe should be done with TSTT, and part of that would be of course to include a valuation of the current value of TSTT.”
The committee will be chaired by former planning and development minister Camille Robinson-Regis (now Housing and Urban Development Minister), and includes Young, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, Finance Minister Colm Imbert and Digital Transformation Minister Hassel Bacchus.
At a news conference in Port of Spain on Friday, Communication Workers’ Union secretary-general Clyde Elder said retrenchment is expected to affect unionised staff at the senior and junior levels.