The football fraternity is mourning the death of 29-year-old Raheem Belgrave from Arima.
Belgrave was a member of the Men’s National Under-17 squad in 2008-2009 under then-head coach Anton Corneal.
He was the son of former national team manager David Muhammad.
He lost his life on Sunday morning while bathing in the Paria River, Blanchisseusse.
Police said about 11 a.m. a group of hikers, including Belgrave from Arima, were at the river, when he got into difficulty and disappeared below the water.
Police said when he was eventually pulled out of the water by his friends he was in an ‘unresponsive state’.
His friends brought him out and they went to the Blanchisseusse Police Station where an ambulance was called but he had already died. The police then called in a district medical officer who ordered the body moved to the Port of Spain Mortuary.
On Saturday Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said rivers were to be opened from yesterday ‘with serious restrictions’, including no alcohol or cooking.
Shaun Fuentes, Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) communications manager, told the Express yesterday he was still trying to come to terms with the news.
“I got a call today from Russell (Latapy) who said he was going through his phone this morning and saw the pictures on WhatsApp and that’s how he found out. He said he couldn’t believe that David’s son was gone like that because he was such an easy-going and talented individual who was always willing to learn more,” Fuentes said.
He recalled that Belgrave had been training since he was 13 years old.
“His dad was the manager of the national team back then so he (Belgrave) was always around and would always come to the national training camps and so forth.
“From even then you could see he had an eye for the game and he took a liking to being a goalkeeper especially. So he would follow them around and stay close to them, learning all he could. Eventually, he got the chance to train with the Under 17 team, and he used that to propel himself forward.
“He went abroad and was always looking for the next level, and looking to see what was next. He was a very driven young man, and he will be missed greatly,” Fuentes said.