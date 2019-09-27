Kendall

Kendall Walkes

A MULTI-MILLION dollar payout has been awarded to Kendal Walkes, former technical director of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) in a breach of contract lawsuit he had filed against the local footballing body.

Walkes was awarded approximately TT$5.5 million by Justice Joan Charles at the Port of Spain High Court on Friday when she delivered judgment in his favour after he was terminated from the position in March 2016, just one year after he entered into a three-year contract.

In her ruling, Justice Charles said it was clear based on the evidence presented that a valid contract had been in existence between Walkes and the TTFA when he was fired from the position.

“I had no problems in finding that a valid contract existed,” she said, adding that she “found it surprising that the defendant would have disputed the validity of the contract.”

Justice Charles said she found that Walkes was entitled to receive US$65,000 that was being owed to him during the one-year period before the contract was terminated.

Additionally, the judge said the TTFA was required to pay Walkes US$250,000 for the period between April 2016 and March 2018, when the contract would have officially expired.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

Further to that, Justice Charles ruled that Walkes had the option to extend the contract for another three-year term. Given this, the judge said he was entitled to compensation for that additional three years in the sum of US$468,000.

Walkes’ package was US$10,000 per month and a US$3,000 housing allowance. The grand total awarded was US$783,000 or approximately TT$5.5 million.

Justice Charles said she found that the grounds that were raised by the TTFA were flawed and lacked merit.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Residents ‘hurt’ by Stuart’s remarks

Residents ‘hurt’ by Stuart’s remarks

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young has been called “insensitive” by some Bamboo no#3 residents, who said yesterday they were hurt by an apparent lack of compassion from the Government following heavy flooding of their community last weekend.

LATT going to court

LATT going to court

THE Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) will next week petition the High Court for a judicial review of the decision by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to not act against Chief Justice Ivor Archie on misconduct allegations.

Water tanks in demand

Water tanks in demand

SEVERAL hardware stores across the country were getting customers coming in to purchase plastic water sto­rage tanks yesterday. It followed the announcement by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and the Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Desalcott) of a planned shutdown of the Point Lisas desal plants from Monday until October 16.

Piparo plans for evacuation

Piparo plans for evacuation

Piparo residents are moving to roll out an emergency evacuation plan, in case the mud volcano erupts again. Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) officers and officials from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) met residents to discuss their plans on Wednesday.

Fatima, Couva East pupils head to India cricket camp

Fatima, Couva East pupils head to India cricket camp

Three pupils are on their way to India to be part of a cricket coaching club. Fatima College pupil Adrian Mahase, 13, and Couva East Secondary School sisters Kiara and Katrina Ruben are headed to a cricket coaching club in Bengaluru (Bangalore), India, from October 1 to 30.