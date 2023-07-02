TTL chairman: $1.7m Epic deal above board

WEEKS away from the local government election, residents of Siparia and environs are saying “vote for what?” and “waste of time”.

They say they have been “treated worse than dogs” by successive governments and municipal ­officials.

As the Sunday Express continues its series seeking people’s views on delivery of services ahead of the August 14, 2023, election, visits to the heart of Siparia and nearby communities, including parts of Erin, yielded harsh criticisms for the Siparia Regional Corporation.