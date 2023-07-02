TTL chairman: $1.7m Epic deal above board

It may have been a financial dream come true for Jonathan Mack, but questions have been raised as to whether his company, Dream Weekend LLP, woke up to a $1.7 million sponsorship deal with the Tourism Trinidad Ltd (TTL) for the Epic Carnival Experience Cruise 2023 because his sister sits on the TTL board.
Early last month, the Sunday Express sent several questions to Natania Mack, sister of Dream Weekend CEO Jonathan Mack, about the potential conflict of interest raised in a letter by then acting manager, Legal Services and Corporate Secretary, Gabriella Sambrano-Mendez to the TTL chairman.
Mack confirmed that her brother was in fact Jonathan Mack, but immediately distanced herself from her brother’s company, stating, “I am not a Director of Dream Weekend LLP. I do not own any shares in Dream Weekend. I do not have any beneficial interest in nor do I receive any financial and/or other gain whatsoever from Dream Weekend LLP.”
Mack added, “As soon as I was alerted to Dream Weekend LLP’s intention to seek to do business with Tourism Trinidad, I immediately informed the Chairman of Tourism Trinidad of my relationship with my brother and of the conflict of interest that arose and accordingly I fully and completely recused myself from any matter touching and/or concerning Dream Weekend LLP.”
TTL chairman:
Deal above board
TTL chairman Clifford Hamilton insists the $1.75 million sponsorship agreement signed between Dream Weekend LLP and TTL is above board, despite concerns raised in an internal legal document about a possible conflict of interest between the serving board member and Dream Weekend LLP CEO Jonathan Mack in February 2023.
On February 12, more than three months after the board had approved Dream Weekend LLP on October 31 for the Epic Carnival Experience Cruise, Sambrano-Mendez penned a legal opinion to Hamilton raising serious questions:
1. Whether a conflict of interest arises where a contract is offered to the brother/close relative of a director of the board of directors
2. Whether there was a breach of duty by the director, in accordance with the Companies Act and/or Integrity in Public Life Act, and whether TTL should proceed to execute the agreement for Epic Carnival Experience Cruise 2023.
In the letter obtained by the Sunday Express, Sambrano-Mendez requested that chairman Hamilton look into whether the director is a sister/brother of the CEO of Dream Weekend LLP and whether the required procedure for disclosing a conflict of interest was followed.
In fact, she strongly advised the TTL chairman not to engage in the deal with Dream Weekend LLP for the Epic Carnival Experience Cruise 2023, in order to retain “public confidence, transparency, and integrity in TTL”.
Contacted for comment, Sambrano-Mendez, who it is understood left her position a few months ago, said: “I have no comment,” before abruptly hanging up the phone.
Several questions were also sent to Hamilton on June 12.
After about two weeks, Hamilton responded, “Ms Mack in her capacity as Director of TTL immediately informed me of the potential conflict of Dream Weekend LLP which is her brother. Ms Mack further declared and documented her conflict of interest by signing a Conflict-of-Interest declaration form. This document was signed before any agreement was entered into between Tourism Trinidad Limited and Dream Weekend LLP.”
Mack had recused herself from any deliberation involving Dream Weekend, Hamilton said, adding that the initial Dream Weekend LLP arrangement was recommended by the board’s marketing committee, which Natania Mack was not a member of.
Natania Mack
can’t recall
The Sunday Express saw a conflict declaration form that was signed by Natania Mack in February this year—months after TTL had agreed on the sponsorship agreement with Dream Weekend. Hamilton and Mack both failed to answer exactly what date the conflict form had been signed when asked.
The Sunday Express asked Mack why she had not recused herself from the board meeting on October 31, 2022, when several sources confirmed that a vote was taken and four marketing proposals, including the Dream Weekend LLP, were approved on that day.
Mack said: “With regard to any allegation that I participated in any board meetings where voting took place, I have no recollection of same. Please note that any such suggestion flies in the face of and is contrary to my declaration of conflict of interest and my recusal. Please note that to the best of my recollection, meetings were held virtually. I ask you to note that having declared my conflict of interest and recusal as aforesaid I left meetings early without participating on any matter touching and/or concerning Dream Weekend LLP.”
However, the Sunday Express was informed that Mack was present at the TTL board meeting on October 31, 2022, which took place via Microsoft Teams and began at 9.03 a.m. The marketing proposal for Dream Weekend and others was approved at this particular meeting under item 4.10 titled Marketing Proposals.
The minutes of the meetings listed two members as excused—Shivana Inalsingh and Neemah Persad-Celestine. Mack’s absence from this meeting was not recorded in the minutes but that she was present as a board member.
However, she insisted that she did not take part in the voting process, saying, “The records of Tourism Trinidad will reveal that the voting for the Dream Weekend LLP did not take place in physically convened board meetings but was in fact carried out via email round robin resolution in which I did not participate.”
Board members
in the dark
TTL chairman Hamilton says due diligence was conducted by interim CEO Carla Cupid and corporate secretary Sambrano-Mendez and external counsel.
The question however remains if due diligence was done by those who were named, why did Sambrano-Mendez raise questions in her strongly worded legal letter to Hamilton?
Similar questions were sent to Cupid, who also indicated she would respond, but Hamilton responded by stoutly defending the board’s decision related to the issue, “Members of the board were aware of the relationship between the principal of Dream Weekend and Ms Mack, no director challenged the decision for TTL to enter into an agreement with Dream Weekend LLP.”
However, the Sunday Express contacted several of the sitting board members who were present at the October 31 meeting to verify Hamilton’s claims that they had known about Mack’s relationship to Jonathan Mack.
While three board members did not return calls after messages were left, two others, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the Sunday Express that they were not made aware that Mack had been related to Jonathan Mack when the matter came up for discussion and approval.
One board member said: “There was no name on the proposal, so I did not know that it was the brother of Natania Mack, and I was never told. If it had been brought to my attention, it would have been something I would have raised at the board level. It was only after I saw media reports on Mr Mack’s name did I start to ask myself if they were possibly related.”
The Sunday Express attempted to reach Jonathan Mack through e-mail, WhatsApp, Instagram and by telephone to ask if he believed his sister’s presence on the TTL board influenced TTL’s decision to award a contract to his company, Dream Weekend LLP.
There was no immediate response.