President of the Postal Workers Union, Shellon Trim, supports the advice that postal workers should not use symbols, signs, colours and numbers which are affiliated with gangs.
The Express obtained a memorandum dated May 16 purporting to come from TTPost recommending that workers stay away from clothing or items bearing the numbers, five, six, seven, eight, and nine, as these numbers represent rival and warring gangs.
The circular, which was signed by Donna Bournes, security manager for TTPost, stated, “in an effort to protect the lives of our delivery officers and on advice of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) with immediate effect delivery officers are not to wear and or carry any item, clothing, shoes, caps, handbags, umbrellas or any other paraphernalia while out on delivery bearing the numbers; “5”, “6”, “7”, “8” and “9” as these numbers represent different gangs across communities namely; Tyson, Rasta City, EBG, SIX(6), Boombay Gang and Police. This has become necessary due to the accelerated gang-related shootings, reprisals, and other incidents within several communities, personnel are kindly asked to adhere to this policy to maintain their personal security and safely deliver the mail.”
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Trim noted that over the last ten years, there have been at least 250 reports of postal officers being attacked, especially while delivering cheques.
He noted that, thankfully, there has yet to be a report of any fatalities, however, in trying to ensure that this was maintained, he was in support of the advice given by Bournes.
“TTPost workers are in every part of T&T. So some of these areas have become so dangerous that they were forced to suspend deliveries in quite a few areas. Even with what the police would have advised us, it is telling of the times we are working in. Cause as much as we want to serve the public to the best of our ability, we cannot put the lives of the members at risk. So the association is in support of what was circulated.”
He noted that he had experienced a shooting himself in Trincity while working and that, recently, workers in Tunapuna were told they could no longer serve Warren Street, as they were not welcomed there. He also said that in certain districts in Laventille, gang members had indicated that for post workers’ safety, they ought to only send women and not men to the area.