TIPS for postal workers during the Christmas season is a long-standing practice that the current Trinidad and Tobago Postal Service (TTPost) intends to bring to an end.
TTPost managing director Francis Delpesh and chairman Hakeem Ahmad said yesterday management only recently learnt of the practice and, following an investigation, it will take decisions to ensure this does not happen again.
The issue was raised at a Joint Select Committee (JSC) enquiry into the efficiency and effectiveness of TTPost yesterday.
JSC member Nigel De Freitas noted that over the Christmas season citizens would have been made aware of the long-standing practice whereby envelopes are placed in mailboxes to invite tipping to postal delivery workers.
He asked management what was their take on this practice.
Delpesh said management does not agree with this and will not allow it.
“The practice, even though it has been going on for a long period of time, goes against the code of conduct of TTPost employees which specifically says that no gift or payment should be solicited,” he said. “I think notwithstanding the fact that it has gone on for an extended period, TTPost management at this point in time feels that it should not continue and it should be left to the discretion of the household if they do desire to reward the postmen beyond their salary.”
He said there is an ongoing investigation and once it is completed it will go before the board of directors for decisions to be made.
He said the act of soliciting gifts of any kind from households is one they intend to stop with immediate effect.
De Freitas asked why stop it now if it has been going on for a while.
Delpesh said he could not account for the totality of the practice but could account for the recent period.
‘Horse bolted before
stable doors were closed’
Delpesh said before Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales’ intervention, steps were taken to ward off the practice.
“By the time we did that the horse had bolted before the stable doors were closed,” he said.
He said during the Christmas season a circular was issued warning employees to not engage in the act.
De Freitas asked how could such an act be stopped since the interaction between a postal worker and household was personal.
Delpesh said there were supervisory staff at the outlet who can oversee what postmen put in their satchels before going out.
He maintained that TTPost had responsible employees who comply with the dictates of the organisation.
“It is a matter of enforcement and weaning people off a situation that has existed for a long time. Of course, dealing with change is not the easiest of things but it is one we are committed to doing,” he said.
Ahmad said the current board never knew about the tipping practice.
He said the investigation is ongoing and when it is completed a decision will be taken by the board to stop the practice.
“I think no effort was made in the past to put that practice to an end and we are committed as a board to treat with that,” he said.
JSC chairman Dr Varma Deyalsingh said members of the public are still free to give the postmen any tip they see fit but they will know it is not obligatory or officially required to do so.