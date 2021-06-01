...TTPost shuts branches as Covid rules breached

TTPost office

RESTORING ORDER: Police officers attempt to restore order as recipients of pension cheques, and disability and public assistance grants, line up without physical distancing outside the TTPost office at Coffee Street, San Fernando, yesterday.

Postal services provider TTPost yesterday shut its branches in Port of Spain and San Fernando after dozens of people rushed to collect senior citizen pension and public assistance grants and would not adhere to physical distancing rules.

Eventually, police were called to disperse the crowds.

Several elderly people at the St Vincent Street branch in Port of Spain complained about not being able to collect their pension cheques because other ­unruly ones refused to socially distance and abide by the law amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stella Griffith, 68, of Diego Martin, said she was adhering to rules of social distancing, but there were other people who came for their public assistance and disability grants and were refusing to listen.

“Even when the TTPS were called in by TTPost management, persons ignored the officers’ plea to space out and started answering back the officers and saying they come for what is owed to them,” Griffith said.

Ann Thompson, 70, of Belmont, said this was the first time she had encountered a ­disorderly crowd.

“In a time where the country is going through a crisis, everyone must do their part and follow all protocols. The cheques not running away, everything must be done in an orderly manner,” Thompson lamented.

Cops called

TTPost managing director Francis Delpesh told the Express yesterday that of the 66 branches the postal company operates, only the St Vincent Street and Coffee Street (San Fernando) branches encountered difficulty trying to maintain social distancing with customers.

“The number of persons gathered outside the St Vincent Street branch (yesterday) afternoon was roughly about 75, and in Coffee Street, 100, hence why we had to call in the TTPS, as long lines are prohibited under the State of Emergency (SOE) Act. Persons in the morning were able to collect their pension and public assistance grants as all the proper protocols were observed,” he said during a phone interview.

Delpesh confirmed that some people who were in line came for disability grants, even though the Ministry of Social Development had said those distributions would begin today and continue on Friday.

He said the branches will be open as normal from 8 a.m. today, and police will be present to ensure proper physical distancing is observed and no congregation takes place.

He expressed gratitude to the officers who handled the incident in a professional manner, both in Port of Spain and San Fernando.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Baby born on roadside

Baby born on roadside

With both Pt Fortin hospitals now converted to Covid-19-only facilities and no 24-hour accident and emergency service, Kay Arjoon was yesterday forced to deliver her nephew while parked on the Otaheite roadside.

Arjoon, 37, her nine-month-pregnant sister-in-law, Christene, 34, and brother Ricardo, had driven from Cap-de-Ville in Point Fortin in an attempt to reach the San Fernando General Hospital before delivery.

...TTPost shuts branches as Covid rules breached

...TTPost shuts branches as Covid rules breached

Postal services provider TTPost yesterday shut its branches in Port of Spain and San Fernando after dozens of people rushed to collect senior citizen pension and public assistance grants and would not adhere to physical distancing rules.

Eventually, police were called to disperse the crowds.

Several elderly people at the St Vincent Street branch in Port of Spain complained about not being able to collect their pension cheques because other ­unruly ones refused to socially distance and abide by the law amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stella Griffith, 68, of Diego Martin, said she was adhering to rules of social distancing, but there were other people who came for their public assistance and disability grants and were refusing to listen.

...Hospital workers at the point of desperation

...Hospital workers at the point of desperation

Nurses at the new Point Fortin Hospital and the Point Fortin Area Hospital say they are overwhelmed and exhausted having to spend extensive hours caring for Covid-19 patients.

This, they said, is coupled with a lack of resources within the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA).

As June kicks off, ministry reports 12 new Covid deaths

As June kicks off, ministry reports 12 new Covid deaths

The month of June has started with the dismal news of 12 more deaths due to Covid-19 and 405 positive cases of the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday, the deceased patients were:

• Three elderly males with co-morbidities

• Three elderly females with co-morbidities

• One middle-aged male with

Boat came from Mauritania

Boat came from Mauritania

The 14 dead men, skull and skeletal remains stacked in a boat found floating four miles off Belle Garden in Tobago last Friday started a journey from the north African country of Mauritania, police said yesterday.