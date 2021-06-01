...TTPost shuts branches as Covid rules breached

Postal services provider TTPost yesterday shut its branches in Port of Spain and San Fernando after dozens of people rushed to collect senior citizen pension and public assistance grants and would not adhere to physical distancing rules.
Eventually, police were called to disperse the crowds.
Several elderly people at the St Vincent Street branch in Port of Spain complained about not being able to collect their pension cheques because other unruly ones refused to socially distance and abide by the law amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Stella Griffith, 68, of Diego Martin, said she was adhering to rules of social distancing, but there were other people who came for their public assistance and disability grants and were refusing to listen.
“Even when the TTPS were called in by TTPost management, persons ignored the officers’ plea to space out and started answering back the officers and saying they come for what is owed to them,” Griffith said.
Ann Thompson, 70, of Belmont, said this was the first time she had encountered a disorderly crowd.
“In a time where the country is going through a crisis, everyone must do their part and follow all protocols. The cheques not running away, everything must be done in an orderly manner,” Thompson lamented.
Cops called
TTPost managing director Francis Delpesh told the Express yesterday that of the 66 branches the postal company operates, only the St Vincent Street and Coffee Street (San Fernando) branches encountered difficulty trying to maintain social distancing with customers.
“The number of persons gathered outside the St Vincent Street branch (yesterday) afternoon was roughly about 75, and in Coffee Street, 100, hence why we had to call in the TTPS, as long lines are prohibited under the State of Emergency (SOE) Act. Persons in the morning were able to collect their pension and public assistance grants as all the proper protocols were observed,” he said during a phone interview.
Delpesh confirmed that some people who were in line came for disability grants, even though the Ministry of Social Development had said those distributions would begin today and continue on Friday.
He said the branches will be open as normal from 8 a.m. today, and police will be present to ensure proper physical distancing is observed and no congregation takes place.
He expressed gratitude to the officers who handled the incident in a professional manner, both in Port of Spain and San Fernando.