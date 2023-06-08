FOUR people have been detained for questioning in connection with the disappearance of a Galil rifle which went missing from Teteron Barracks in Chaguaramas, last weekend.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) issued a media release last night confirming the four people being detained.
Police did not state if those detained were members of the Regiment or civilians.
The Ministry of National Security is still offering a reward of $75,000 to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the weapon going missing, the release said.
“Anyone with information that can lead to the retrieval of the weapon and the arrest of the perpetrator(s) can call CRIME STOPPERS at 800-TIPS, 555 or the St James Police Station at 622-3695,” the TTPS advised.
On Monday, during a media conference at the Ministry of National Security, Port of Spain, Chief of Defence Staff Darryl Daniel alerted the nation to “something very disturbing”.
He said the assault rifle had gone missing from the Support and Service Battalion of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment in Chaguaramas, on Saturday.
Also present were acting commanding officer (CO) of the Regiment Ashook Singh and DCP (Intelligence) Curt Simon.
“We do not take these things lightly, hence the reason why we are here letting the public know that a weapon has not been accounted for, and we will not leave any stone unturned until we find that weapon and those who are responsible will be dealt with. This is not something that happens or that we want to happen at all. This the first and hopefully the last,” Daniel said.
CO Singh added that the officer who was the senior person on duty at Teteron Barracks was alerted by a person who was on duty and was assigned a Galil that his rifle was missing.